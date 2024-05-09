Tyler Hubbard Admits Florida Georgia Line Split Was 'Really Unexpected' as Brian Kelley 'Initiated' It

"For me, it was really unexpected," the star spilled. "But BK came to me and said, 'Man, I'm really feeling like I want to do a solo thing. And I'm like, 'Really?' We were just getting out of our first deal. We were kind of in a sweet spot that we had worked for 10 years to get to."

"I'm like, 'Why don't we ride this thing out for like five more years, 10 more years, and then we can do the solo thing or whatever,'" Hubbard, 36, recalled telling his musical partner, 38.