Tyler Hubbard Admits Florida Georgia Line Split Was 'Really Unexpected' as Brian Kelley 'Initiated' It
Singer Tyler Hubbard is giving more insight into what went down when Florida Georgia Line collaborator Brian Kelley decided he wanted to pursue a solo career.
On the newest episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, Hubbard admitted he didn't see the split coming.
"For me, it was really unexpected," the star spilled. "But BK came to me and said, 'Man, I'm really feeling like I want to do a solo thing. And I'm like, 'Really?' We were just getting out of our first deal. We were kind of in a sweet spot that we had worked for 10 years to get to."
"I'm like, 'Why don't we ride this thing out for like five more years, 10 more years, and then we can do the solo thing or whatever,'" Hubbard, 36, recalled telling his musical partner, 38.
"But again, I wanted to support him. He was adamant, like, 'Nah, now's my time. I really need to do this for myself.' And I'm like, 'Well, hey, whatever you need to do, bro. Like, what do you want from me?' He's like, 'I just want support,'" he continued.
Despite the September 2022 split, Hubbard remains hopeful they can get back together while they pursue solo opportunities.
"We've had an incredible ride. This is where it's going to go. Like, let's do it and crush it, and you never know. Maybe it'll bring us back together and we can have a reunion tour or whatever," the dad-of-three shared.
"But he definitely initiated the whole thing from the beginning and it kind of — when I say caught me off guard, it wasn't like we had never mentioned it before — it was just one of those things where I didn't think it was going to happen then, you know what I mean?" Hubbard concluded.
Hubbard has been thriving as a solo artist, having already released two albums since the split!
"By the time my first album came out, I was already halfway into feeling like I got half an album for the second album. And it’s the same with this one," he told People. "The second album’s been done for six months, and already mentally, I’m halfway through the third album at this point. I’m usually living six or eight months ahead, so it makes it fun. I feel like the output is maybe higher than it’s been in a long time.”
"Creativity comes in waves," the "Cruise" crooner shared. "And I’m not expecting it to always stay like that, but right now it feels good. I’m just trying to ride it as long as I can. Right now, it just feels like I have to capitalize on this momentum, and I want to give the fans more music."