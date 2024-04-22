Tyra Banks Threatened to Reshoot 'America's Next Top Model' Finale If Contestant Revealed She Won Before Show Aired, India Gants Claims
Don't mess with Tyra Banks.
America's Next Top Model cycle 23 winner India Gants accused the producer and host of threatening to revoke her title if she spoiled the show's finale in 2017.
In a recent TikTok, the fashion model claimed Banks warned she'd reshoot the final episode of the competition series if Gants informed anyone she won — and took home the $100,000 prize — before it premiered on TV.
"Tyra Banks told me that if I told anybody that I’d won America’s Next Top Model before it actually aired on TV, that they would fly me back, reshoot the finale, and have the other girl win," Gants said of her time on the reality series, which switched over to VH1 ahead of the 27-year-old's victorious season after being on The CW for years prior.
Gants emphasized it's "a really big deal if you leak the secret of America's Next Top Model, and Banks made it a point "to make that very, very clear."
"I was told I couldn’t tell my family or my significant other or my closest friends, nobody. But, I think enough time has passed where I can confess who I told. Obviously, I wanted to keep the secret, but I have to make plans for my life," she admitted. "If I’m making a move to New York, my significant other at the time had to know."
Gants continued: "My mom, she loves to talk and share about her kids, which is awesome, but I was pretty nervous that if I told my mom, she would tell everybody. So, I ended up telling my dad. Actually, first, I told my boyfriend at the time, and after him I told my dad. I waited a really long time before I told my mom."
"I didn't tell any of my three siblings, so they actually got to watch the finale in real time and discover that I had won," she explained. "You could see the genuine excitement and see how proud they are."
"It was a really, really big secret to keep. I am a horrible secret keeper," Gants added, noting, "I kept it pretty well, told the very important people in my life and that’s it."
The talented golfer later uploaded another TikTok video showing fans her family's surprised reactions to learning Gants won the competition, admitting it brings happy tears to her eyes every time she watches it.