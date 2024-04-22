Tyra Banks Threatened to Reshoot 'America's Next Top Model' Finale If Contestant Revealed She Won Before Show Aired, India Gants Claims

In a recent TikTok, the fashion model claimed Banks warned she'd reshoot the final episode of the competition series if Gants informed anyone she won — and took home the $100,000 prize — before it premiered on TV.

"Tyra Banks told me that if I told anybody that I’d won America’s Next Top Model before it actually aired on TV, that they would fly me back, reshoot the finale, and have the other girl win," Gants said of her time on the reality series, which switched over to VH1 ahead of the 27-year-old's victorious season after being on The CW for years prior.