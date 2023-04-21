'America's Next Top Model' Winner Lisa D'Amato Slams Tyra Banks, Compares Her Treatment On The Show To Controversial 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment
Don’t forget to smize!
On Wednesday, April 19, the Season 17 winner of America’s Next Top Model, Lisa D’Amato, spoke out against Tyra Banks and producer Ken Mok via social media.
The 42-year-old shared her message encouraging other former contestants to stand up to the horrible "insane amounts of trauma" she alleged to experience. The model even compared her time on Season 5 and Season 17 to the controversial 1971 Stanford Prison Experiment, essentially claiming that being a part of the show was similar to prison.
D’Amato also shared that after she opened up about her negative experience on the show two years prior, Banks blocked her on social media.
The ANTM alum uploaded her words of wisdom ahead of the TV program’s 20th anniversary next month, that is sure to increase coverage.
"Plz plz be honest with yourself and everyone else when I say DON'T BE SCARED to truly tell how horrible it was in your interview," she said.
"Don't act tough. Be real. Don't be scared of the fandom. Don't be scared of Tyra or Ken Mok," she continued, slamming the ANTM host.
She also added that "the light is coming through and more and more the fandom are on our side," in hopes of motivating fellow alums to "speak up and speak freely."
"Remember this is your life [too]! Fight for it! Do you know who is going to stand up for you if you don't? Do you know who is going to save your life if you don't?" she continued. "That s*** was the Stanford Prison Experiment to many of us. Google that s***."
This was not the first time Tyra received backlash for her questionable and often problematic words and actions on the show. Back in 2020, when many started rewatching the program through the pandemic, Banks herself addressed the issues with the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you," the supermodel penned. "Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."