Tyra Banks and 'ANTM' Drama Explodes: Model Sues Netflix for Defamation, Claims She Was Manipulated Into Joining Documentary

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Source: Netflix Tyra Banks briefly appeared in 'Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.'

“Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America’s Next Top Model (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy — its successes and its shortcomings,” Banks' lawsuit stated. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly," the docs added.

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Netflix Released the Documentary in February

Source: MEGA 'Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model' examined the cultural legacy of the reality show.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model dropped on the streamer in February. The three-part series examined both the cultural legacy and the controversies surrounding the hit 2000s CW reality competition series. “Going into her interview, Ms. Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask,” the lawsuit went on. “During a three-and-a-half-hour interview, Ms. Banks answered questions about the show’s groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today.” Banks alleged only 16 minutes of that lengthy sit-downw were used, and the chat was “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.”

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Source: MEGA Tyra Banks hosted 'ANTM' for the first 22 cycles.

The suit added: "The false narrative the producers constructed — through selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage — included that Ms. Banks knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on her show, exploited that contestant’s trauma for ratings, and then could not even remember it when asked. That narrative about Ms. Banks is a complete fabrication — one that Netflix streamed to a global audience of millions.” One of the main topics discussed in the series was Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan’s alleged sexual assault. She claimed she was assaulted by a male model while the show was filming in Italy.

Tyra Banks is Hoping to Receive Damages From Her Case

Source: MEGA The model claimed she wasn't involved in ANTM's production.