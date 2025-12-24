Model Tyra Banks Gets Her 'Confidence' From Her 'Mama' — But Says 'It's OK to Admit We Have Insecurities'

Article continues below advertisement

After years of being in showbiz and in the modeling world, Tyra Banks isn't letting anyone tear her down. "My confidence comes from my mama, but not everybody has that, right? I think it's OK to admit that we have insecurities. It's OK to admit that a comment might have hurt us, but we have to fall down — and we get back up! It's not easy to do, so we have to find somebody in our life that we can lean on and cry on their shoulder, whether it's a friend, a teacher, a clergy person ... just somebody in our life that we can have that moment of weakness with," the model, 52, exclusively told OK! while hosting the U.S.' "First Taste" viral Hot Ice Cream and Santa SMiZE video tease party at ARTECHOUSE NYC.

Source: @tyrabanks/Instagram Tyra Banks didn't know her video would go viral.

The America's Next Top Model host's SMiZE & Dream brand opened its flagship location in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year, which set the internet ablaze. At the New York City launch event, Banks was able to bring her dessert — described as “a smooth, sippable treat that feels like a cross between a hot creamy drink and an ice cream sundae" — stateside. "It's something I thought of about a year and a half ago because people aren't really eating ice cream in the winter," she explained. "Ice cream shops are slow and sometimes close down. They're still paying rent until they get to spring — and some of them go out of business. I was like, 'Can I create something that helps the entire industry?' We created hot ice cream, but who knew it would go viral?"

Source: @tyrabanks/Instagram The model said she gets her confident from her 'mama.'

"I didn't understand. I was like, 'What's happening?' I've been on TV, I know how to say something on TV, but this was accidental," the mom-of-one shared, referring to her appearance at a club in Sydney, where she promoted her business. "I had no idea that was going to happen! I had all of these people being like, 'Do you understand what's going on?' I was like, 'This is the moment!'"

Source: ARTECHOUSE The starlet brought her hot ice cream to New York first.

Though Banks has been in the industry since the '00s, she admits being a businesswoman is not a piece of cake. "It's hard because a lot of my successes are because I'm connected to a huge brand," she said. "I was with Victoria's Secret for 10 years, which is one of the biggest brands on the planet, Sports Illustrated is huge, and the list goes on and on! It's how I was able to get where I am today. For me, creating a TV show that had a huge marketing engine behind it was important. I am here now as a solo entrepreneur, but it's self-funded. I am trying to figure out how to make an impact, create amazing flavors and more — and thank god we went viral!" "It's only the beginning," she continued. "We're already planning 2026 events. I have to get it in front of people! I see my ice cream as a business, and my dream is that it is ice cream meets entertainment meets impact. In 2026, we're going to start a nonprofit ice cream school for underserved youth."

Source: ARTECHOUSE Tyra Banks said being a businesswoman is 'hard.'

