Model Tyra Banks Gets Her 'Confidence' From Her 'Mama' — But Says 'It's OK to Admit We Have Insecurities'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
After years of being in showbiz and in the modeling world, Tyra Banks isn't letting anyone tear her down.
"My confidence comes from my mama, but not everybody has that, right? I think it's OK to admit that we have insecurities. It's OK to admit that a comment might have hurt us, but we have to fall down — and we get back up! It's not easy to do, so we have to find somebody in our life that we can lean on and cry on their shoulder, whether it's a friend, a teacher, a clergy person ... just somebody in our life that we can have that moment of weakness with," the model, 52, exclusively told OK! while hosting the U.S.' "First Taste" viral Hot Ice Cream and Santa SMiZE video tease party at ARTECHOUSE NYC.
The America's Next Top Model host's SMiZE & Dream brand opened its flagship location in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year, which set the internet ablaze.
At the New York City launch event, Banks was able to bring her dessert — described as “a smooth, sippable treat that feels like a cross between a hot creamy drink and an ice cream sundae" — stateside. "It's something I thought of about a year and a half ago because people aren't really eating ice cream in the winter," she explained. "Ice cream shops are slow and sometimes close down. They're still paying rent until they get to spring — and some of them go out of business. I was like, 'Can I create something that helps the entire industry?' We created hot ice cream, but who knew it would go viral?"
"I didn't understand. I was like, 'What's happening?' I've been on TV, I know how to say something on TV, but this was accidental," the mom-of-one shared, referring to her appearance at a club in Sydney, where she promoted her business. "I had no idea that was going to happen! I had all of these people being like, 'Do you understand what's going on?' I was like, 'This is the moment!'"
Though Banks has been in the industry since the '00s, she admits being a businesswoman is not a piece of cake. "It's hard because a lot of my successes are because I'm connected to a huge brand," she said. "I was with Victoria's Secret for 10 years, which is one of the biggest brands on the planet, Sports Illustrated is huge, and the list goes on and on! It's how I was able to get where I am today. For me, creating a TV show that had a huge marketing engine behind it was important. I am here now as a solo entrepreneur, but it's self-funded. I am trying to figure out how to make an impact, create amazing flavors and more — and thank god we went viral!"
"It's only the beginning," she continued. "We're already planning 2026 events. I have to get it in front of people! I see my ice cream as a business, and my dream is that it is ice cream meets entertainment meets impact. In 2026, we're going to start a nonprofit ice cream school for underserved youth."
New Yorkers had the first opportunity to taste SMiZE & DREAM’s signature Hot Ice Cream through a curated citywide collaboration path — a series of partnerships chosen to spotlight different expressions of the warm, pourable dessert. From immersive XR technology at ARTECHOUSE NYC to nostalgic reinvention at Serendipity 3, to chef-driven interpretations at Jean-Georges T. Brasserie and Passerine, each stop offers a unique take on how Hot Ice Cream can surprise, comfort and delight. Additional collaborations will continue to roll out throughout the season.
The menus include cardamom hot ice cream topped with a slice of kulfi at Passerine (January 8-10), apple pie à la crème hot ice cream at Jean-Georges T. Brasserie (January 15 – 18), limited-edition Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Hot Ice Cream at Serendipity 3 (January 29 – February 1), South Pole Donut Hole Hot Ice Cream at Temple NYC (February 5-7), and a cookie-forward hot ice cream flavor collaboration with Chip City Cookies for the week of Valentine’s Day (February 10 - 15).