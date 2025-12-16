or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Tyra Banks
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Tyra Banks Defends Her 'Weirdness' After Going Viral for Strange Santa Claus Conspiracy: 'I'm Crazy Like a Fox!'

Photo of Tyra Banks
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks defended her odd behavior as 'Santa Smize.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks is unashamed of her "weirdness."

During the Tuesday, December 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 52, defended her "Santa Smize" persona.

Banks dressed up in a yellow wig as Mrs. Claus while debuting her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream in early December.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

She DJ’d at a local pub in Sydney, Australia, in full character, a moment that was met with much controversy by fans, who found her actions to be strange.

“Confusion is conversion. I always tell people that different is better than better. It’s OK to put yourself out there and be weird," she expressed on Today. "One of my mentors, he’s no longer with us, but he was the CEO of Zappos. His name was Tony Hsieh. He was all about weirdness. I’ve been about weirdness forever. I’m a comedian, but because I have a modeling background, people are like, ‘She crazy.’ I’m crazy like a fox.”

Banks encouraged fans to continue calling her “crazy,” because their comments translate to ice cream sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks Gives Strange Speech About Santa

Image of Tyra Banks calls her alter ego 'Santa Smize.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks calls her alter ego 'Santa Smize.'

During her pub appearance, the Victoria’s Secret Angel puzzled the audience when she went on a strange rant about Santa.

"Child, he ain't biting that cookie. He ain't sipping that cream. He taking a bowl from your cabinet ... and he putting a little bit of cookie, and he putting a little bit of that milk, and he mixing it up,” she declared. “And then he put it in your freezer. And he trying to make it taste like Santa SMiZE, and it tastes like Santa s---!"

In another clip, she said, “I think I’m going crazy!”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Tyra Banks

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Tyra Banks previously said she has never done drugs.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks previously said she has never done drugs.

Social media users speculated that the star may have been on drugs during her live show.

“Is she OK?” one person inquired, while another claimed, “She’s so high.”

“I know good coke when I see it,” a third user alleged.

Others agreed that she may have been under the influence, writing, “Someone gave her a good batch.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks Speaks on Substance Use

Image of Tyra Banks led fans to believe she was on drugs.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks led fans to believe she was on drugs.

Rumors aside, Banks previously confirmed she has never done drugs.

“I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality,” she once wrote in an email to fans. “I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tyra Banks dressed up in a yellow wig and Santa hat.
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Tyra Banks dressed up in a yellow wig and Santa hat.

The model also revealed in the past that she didn’t drink alcohol until celebrating her 50th birthday with family in Australia.

“My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” she recalled in a May 2024 interview with a news outlet. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere. I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time! It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.