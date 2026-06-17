Tyra Banks Lawsuit Claims Netflix Recut Her 'Top Model' Legacy Into a False Narrative

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Tyra Banks built America’s Next Top Model into one of reality TV’s most recognizable franchises. Now, she is taking Netflix to court over how that legacy was packaged. Banks filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix over Reality Check, a three-part docuseries about America’s Next Top Model that premiered in February. In the suit, filed in California, Banks claims the series edited her interview to support what her attorneys call a false and defamatory narrative.

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Tyra Banks Says the Edit Changed the Story

Source: MEGA She claimed her interview was edited into a false narrative.

According to the lawsuit, Banks sat for a three-and-a-half-hour interview about the show’s legacy and decisions she would handle differently today. Her attorneys say only 16 minutes were used and that her comments were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative.” The suit focuses heavily on how Reality Check handled cycle two contestant Shandi Sullivan, who said she was blacked out during an encounter with a male model and considered what happened to be sexual assault. The lawsuit says the show made it appear that Banks could not remember Sullivan’s story after being asked about it. “But that was false,” Banks’ attorneys claim, asserting that the “full footage” shows that Banks “immediately says, ‘I do remember her story.’”

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The Risk of Losing Context

Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE The lawsuit disputed how the series portrayed Shandi Sullivan’s story.

Attorney and law professor Danny Karon, who is not involved in the lawsuit, said interview releases do not guarantee control over the finished product. “An interview release only provides so much protection,” Karon noted. “And though celebrities can negotiate topics and filming conditions, once they sit down, they can’t control how editors shape the story.” He said public figures often misunderstand what a release actually protects.

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Source: MEGA A legal experts said celebrities rarely control final edits in documentaries.

“A big misconception is that a release ensures fairness, but it doesn’t,” he explained. “Instead, a typical release gives producers broad discretion, which means a perfectly accurate quote can land very differently when positioned alongside different footage, commentary, or music.” Karon described “context collapse” as a “reputational trap” for public figures in interviews. “Context collapse occurs when editors strip the original setting of a comment made for one audience or in response to one question and repurpose the comment,” he said. “Though celebrities give answers, filmmakers build narratives, and context collapse occurs when those efforts collide.”

A Fight Over Reputation

Source: MEGA Tyra Banks alleged the docuseries damaged her reputation.