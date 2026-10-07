Tyra Banks Explains Why She Left 'Project Runway' Mid-Season After Law Roach Clash
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET
Tyra Banks is clearing up the buzz around her exit from Project Runway after fans questioned whether her clash with celebrity stylist Law Roach played a role.
"I don’t know if I should just let the lore live? Just enjoy the Banks-Law, Law-Banks [narrative]. I’m so confused. I’m like, what? We’re beefing? Okay, we’re beefing. It’s just weird for me," Banks told Entertainment Weekly on October 6.
She joined Season 22 of the fashion competition as a judge but appeared in only the first five episodes.
Her departure came after a tense exchange with Roach during the fifth episode, leaving viewers wondering what happened behind the scenes.
Tyra Banks Says Fans Misread Her 'Project Runway' Exit
The disagreement between Banks and Roach quickly became a talking point among fans, with the Life-Size movie star addressing the reaction.
"People lost their d--- minds on that. Was it big to you? I didn’t think it was that big," she told the outlet.
Banks also addressed the speculation surrounding her departure from the series, pointing to the terms she had agreed to before filming.
"They’re like, 'Oh, she did five episodes and then she left? She’s supposed to do 10!' [But] y’all don’t know what my contract stated. But, you know, what? Continue to enjoy!" she said with a laugh.
The exchange with Roach came during critiques, when the judges clashed over a contestant’s work.
Roach accused Banks of going too far, prompting her to push back: "No, you’re overstepping. You’re overtalking everybody."
Roach then explained his judging philosophy and what he looked for from the designers.
"Because everything doesn’t have to be over the top. That’s not fashion. It’s about technique, and it’s about talent," he said.
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Law Roach Defends His 'Project Runway' Approach
In a separate interview last month, Roach addressed the criticism surrounding his judging style and the way he approaches feedback on the show.
"I think people love to talk about when the criticism is harsh, but nobody ever talks about when it’s positive," he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Roach also explained why he believes being direct with the contestants is important.
"I’m there to just give real world advice because I know what this industry is looking for. And it’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t push them anyway, and iron sharpens iron, right?" he said.
Law Roach Says Tyra Banks Inspired His TV Career
Despite their on-screen disagreements, Roach has spoken respectfully about Banks and her influence on his career.
During an appearance on TS Madison's "The Outlaws" podcast, Roach revealed that watching Banks on America's Next Top Model helped inspire his interest in reality television.
He also made his position on the fashion competition clear, describing himself as Project Runway's "fashion expert."
"If you're not at the level of me, in my mind," Roach expressed.