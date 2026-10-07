or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Tyra Banks
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Tyra Banks Explains Why She Left 'Project Runway' Mid-Season After Law Roach Clash

Split photo of Tyra Banks and Law Roach
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks addressed her mid-season departure from 'Project Runway' and the disagreement with Law Roach during critiques.

Profile Image

Oct. 7 2026, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks is clearing up the buzz around her exit from Project Runway after fans questioned whether her clash with celebrity stylist Law Roach played a role.

"I don’t know if I should just let the lore live? Just enjoy the Banks-Law, Law-Banks [narrative]. I’m so confused. I’m like, what? We’re beefing? Okay, we’re beefing. It’s just weird for me," Banks told Entertainment Weekly on October 6.

She joined Season 22 of the fashion competition as a judge but appeared in only the first five episodes.

Her departure came after a tense exchange with Roach during the fifth episode, leaving viewers wondering what happened behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyra Banks Says Fans Misread Her 'Project Runway' Exit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tyra Banks addressed the reaction to her earlier heated exchange with Law Roach on 'Project Runway.'
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks addressed the reaction to her earlier heated exchange with Law Roach on 'Project Runway.'

The disagreement between Banks and Roach quickly became a talking point among fans, with the Life-Size movie star addressing the reaction.

"People lost their d--- minds on that. Was it big to you? I didn’t think it was that big," she told the outlet.

Banks also addressed the speculation surrounding her departure from the series, pointing to the terms she had agreed to before filming.

"They’re like, 'Oh, she did five episodes and then she left? She’s supposed to do 10!' [But] y’all don’t know what my contract stated. But, you know, what? Continue to enjoy!" she said with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tyra Banks clashed with Law Roach while judging a contestant’s work during a 'Project Runway' critique.
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks clashed with Law Roach while judging a contestant’s work during a 'Project Runway' critique.

The exchange with Roach came during critiques, when the judges clashed over a contestant’s work.

Roach accused Banks of going too far, prompting her to push back: "No, you’re overstepping. You’re overtalking everybody."

Roach then explained his judging philosophy and what he looked for from the designers.

"Because everything doesn’t have to be over the top. That’s not fashion. It’s about technique, and it’s about talent," he said.

MORE ON:
Tyra Banks

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Defends His 'Project Runway' Approach

Image of Law Roach addressed the reaction to his criticism of designers on 'Project Runway.'
Source: MEGA

Law Roach addressed the reaction to his criticism of designers on 'Project Runway.'

In a separate interview last month, Roach addressed the criticism surrounding his judging style and the way he approaches feedback on the show.

"I think people love to talk about when the criticism is harsh, but nobody ever talks about when it’s positive," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Roach also explained why he believes being direct with the contestants is important.

"I’m there to just give real world advice because I know what this industry is looking for. And it’d be doing them a disservice if I didn’t push them anyway, and iron sharpens iron, right?" he said.

Law Roach Says Tyra Banks Inspired His TV Career

Image of Law Roach credited watching Tyra Banks on 'America’s Next Top Model' with inspiring his interest in reality television.
Source: MEGA

Law Roach credited watching Tyra Banks on 'America’s Next Top Model' with inspiring his interest in reality television.

Despite their on-screen disagreements, Roach has spoken respectfully about Banks and her influence on his career.

During an appearance on TS Madison's "The Outlaws" podcast, Roach revealed that watching Banks on America's Next Top Model helped inspire his interest in reality television.

He also made his position on the fashion competition clear, describing himself as Project Runway's "fashion expert."

"If you're not at the level of me, in my mind," Roach expressed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.