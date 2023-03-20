'Dancing With The Stars' Champion Julianne Hough Replaces Tyra Banks As Season 23 Co-Host: 'It's Such An Honor'

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough revealed to a news publication on Monday, March 20, just days after Tyra Banks announced it was "time" for her to leave her hosting gig role on the show.

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she continued of the hit dancing competition series, which will return to Disney+ in Fall 2023.