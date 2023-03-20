'Dancing With The Stars' Champion Julianne Hough Replaces Tyra Banks As Season 23 Co-Host: 'It's Such An Honor'
Julianne Hough will take the stage of Dancing With the Stars once again — except this time she'll bring a microphone instead of her dancing shoes.
The two-time DWTS winner will join Alfonso Ribeiro as the co-host of Season 23. Her brother, Derek Hough, will return to the judges' table alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing With the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough revealed to a news publication on Monday, March 20, just days after Tyra Banks announced it was "time" for her to leave her hosting gig role on the show.
"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," she continued of the hit dancing competition series, which will return to Disney+ in Fall 2023.
"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season," the 34-year-old concluded.
Hough first joined DWTS in 2007, before winning back-to-back mirror ball trophies during Seasons 4 and 5 and leaving the show in 2009. The Footloose star surprised fans by returning as a judge on the ABC series from 2014-2017, and later appeared as a guest judge in 2021.
Viewers of the hit competition show were thrilled to hear Hough would be replacing Banks as co-host, as many were sick and tired of the model's constant on-air slip-ups and begged for her to receive the boot throughout all three seasons she starred on the show.
"Oh that’s the best news I’ve heard all year! The ratings will soar but even more so if you put it back on ABC!" one user wrote via Twitter, as another added, "Julianne Hough will be the next co-host for DWTS! Honestly that’s a very interesting pick. She’s been a Pro, a judge and now the co-host!
