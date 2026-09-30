Lingerie-Clad Tyra Banks Says She's 'Getting Her' Confidence 'Back' in Sultry Photos

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Tyra Banks is feeling good about herself! The supermodel recently shared a series of candid photos featuring her long blonde hair and relaxed style. In the first shot, Banks posed indoors in white lingerie while running her fingers through her tousled hair and looking toward the camera.

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Source: @TYRABANKS/INSTAGRAM Tyra Banks shared candid photos showing off her long blonde hair and relaxed style.

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She kept things casual in another close-up, tilting her head back as her long, highlighted locks fell around her shoulders. Banks also posted an outdoor photo showing her from behind as her hair moved in the breeze. “MY MOM TOOK THESE. New Substack is live. It’s about getting my s--- back,” she wrote in the caption.

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Fans React to Banks' Photos

Source: @TYRABANKS/INSTAGRAM The supermodel revealed that her new Substack post focuses on reconnecting with her confidence.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with plenty of love for the model. “Gorgeous, lysm Tyra! 🤍✨,” one wrote. Another added, “Oooooooh I LOVE THIS TY’ERA!!!! Looooooove!!! SHINE QUEEN!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “She gave me neck, hair and fierce😍,” a third penned. A fourth chimed in, “You got it Mamacita 🔥🔥.”

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Banks Opened Up About Her Confidence

Source: @TYRABANKS/INSTAGRAM Tyra Banks reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed parts of her daily life and self-image.

Banks also got candid about the subject in her new Substack post, I Put My S--- in a Museum. “I think I accidentally retired my s---,” the America’s Next Top Model host and producer began. She continued, “Not retired from modeling. Retired my s---. And I didn’t even realize I did it. Which is friggin’ weird because I used to be THAT girl in swimsuits. Lingerie. B---- pushed up to my d--- chin. REAL b----. Arch the back. Pop the hip. Smize-sizzlin’-like-the-bacon-my-mom-loves-to-fry S---. And then one day, I don’t know what happened. Actually, I kinda do.” The model then pointed to a major shift in her life during the COVID-19 era. “A shower became less of a daily requirement and more of an event that needed to be scheduled. And somewhere in all of that, something happened. Because now I look at old pictures of myself and it’s almost like I put my s--- in a museum. You know those banners hanging from lamp posts all over a city when some big museum exhibition is coming? That’s my life now,” she continued.

Banks Embraces Her New Chapter

Source: MEGA The 'ANTM' host described feeling differently about her body compared with her earlier modeling years.