TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Money Doesn’t Undo the Harm,' Says Lawyer as Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Wins $500,000 in Battery Case Source: MEGA Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts of battery on Tuesday, October 13. Brittany Vincent Oct. 15 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Miami jury found Tyreek Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins star, liable for two counts of battery on Tuesday, October 13, in a lawsuit filed by his estranged wife, Lakeeta "Keeta" Vaccaro, and awarded her $500,000 in damages. "Money doesn't undo the harm, but it's just how our civil justice system works," Vaccaro's attorney, Paul Schwiep, said during closing arguments.

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The Jury Cleared Hill of Eight Other Claims

Source: MEGA A jury awarded Lakeeta 'Keeta' Vaccaro $500,000 in compensatory damages.

The jury returned a mixed verdict. Jurors found Hill, 32, not liable for six other counts of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and continuing domestic violence. Jurors also rejected Vaccaro's claim for punitive damages, according to a report. Hill appeared relieved as he hugged one of his attorneys, Christi Bright, while the verdict was read. "Mr. Hill was very pleased that he was able to get his story out and to be able to tell the world what he's not been able to speak about," Bright told reporters. "He's very grateful." The six-person jury reached its decision after nearly four hours of deliberation.

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Vaccaro's Lawyer Asked for $8 Million

Source: MEGA Vaccaro's attorney had asked jurors for $8 million to 'restore her dignity.'

During closing statements, Schwiep encouraged the jury to "restore her dignity" through an $8 million award of compensatory damages. Schwiep also said Vaccaro's "account is consistent and it's corroborated by contemporaneous evidence." Michael Gottlieb, representing Hill, maintained that the lawsuit is "all about money and divorce," and that the abuse allegations arose only after Vaccaro failed to receive additional spousal support. "Her ambition to take his money wasn't met. So she files this action," Gottlieb said.

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Jurors Sided With Vaccaro on Two Incidents

Source: MEGA Jurors found Hill not liable for eight of the 10 claims against him.

Vaccaro, 30, said the first time she experienced physical violence was on Thursday, January 11, 2024, during a disagreement over a postnuptial agreement. Vaccaro said Hill grabbed a necklace off her neck, put his hands around her neck, and grabbed and twisted her b-----. She photographed markings on her chest and texted her mom about the fight the next day, and jurors determined Hill was liable for that incident. Later that month, Hill filed for divorce, but he soon withdrew his petition, and he and Vaccaro began couples counseling, according to testimony. Jurors also found Hill liable for an incident in April 2025 that was captured on a nanny camera, which allowed the jury to see and hear both parties arguing. At one point in the video, Vaccaro could be heard pleading with Hill to "stop." Hill was then heard saying, "I'm going to get my daughter and get the f--- out," before he removed their daughter from her crib. Vaccaro also told jurors Hill "treated me like I was, just, a man."

Hill Admitted Shoving His Wife But Denied Most Allegations

Source: MEGA Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Hill's playing situation is 'fluid.'