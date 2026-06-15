or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dana white
OK LogoNEWS

Dana White Insists He'll 'Never' Hold Another UFC Event at White House After Controversial Fight: 'I Can't Afford It'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Dana White.
Source: MEGA

'This was a one of one that will never happen again,' UFC President and CEO Dana White declared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

UFC President and CEO Dana White claimed he would "never" host a fight at the White House ever again.

"I can't afford it," he told reporters. "There's no f---ing way we can do this again."

UFC Freedom 250 was held just steps from the White House's front doors on the evening of Sunday, June 15, in honor of President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary.

"This was a one of one that will never happen again," White added. "This was a unique, cool experience."

Article continues below advertisement
Dana White, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Dana White explained that he could not afford to put on another UFC Fight at the White House.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A $60 Million Affair

Source: @jedigoodman/X

Dana White spoke to the press during UFC Freedom 250.

The $60 million event, promoted as the biggest fight in UFC history, was staged around “The Claw,” a 92-foot-tall, 600-ton fighting structure erected on the South Lawn.

It featured several fighters, including Justin Gaethje, who overthrew Ilia Topuria in the Sunday evening scuffle.

White added that he was never looking to "top" the UFC's larger-than-life events; he just wanted to find ways to put on exciting new shows for UFC fans.

"I'm always looking to go to great arenas with good technology and give fans that show up the best experience that I possibly can," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Freedom 250
Source: MEGA

UFC Freedom 250 did attract some controversy.

The 56-year-old referred to the UFC's show at the Las Vegas Sphere, which took place in September 2024.

White called the event one of the "top" moments during his 25-year tenure with the company. However, he added that the UFC would likely never put on a second, explosive show there, either.

"I'll never do the Sphere again and I'll never do this again," White laughed, referencing the massive White House fight.

MORE ON:
dana white

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump
Source: MEGA

While the Trump family was in proud attendance, many celebrities brushed off their invites.

The White House painted the evening's fights between some of the UFC's biggest stars as a major success despite protests from members of the Democratic Party.

"Whether it’s under Friday night lights, on the court or in the octagon, competition reminds us of the qualities that keep America strong, like determination and perseverance, and the belief that anything is possible with hard work,” a social media post read.

“Welcome to the biggest stage on earth, UFC. Job incredibly well done,” it concluded.

The Controversey

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, Mario Lopez
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto and Mario Lopez were allegedly among the guest list.

The event was reportedly shunned by celebrity guests who have supported UFC in the past, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto and Mario Lopez.

It was criticized as "out of touch," according to The Hill, as two Virginia residents attempted to block the fight from happening altogether.

Even UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell criticized the fight, saying that the government was meant to "protect us, not entertain us."

"What I think personally is our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports,” Mitchell said. “Our government is to protect and serve the people and really should be as minimal as possible.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.