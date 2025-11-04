'Unrecognizable' Bhad Bhabie Brushes Off Critics Who Accused Rapper of Trying to Darken Her Skin Tone: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie's new look has fans talking. The social media star's Instagram followers called her out over her 2025 Halloween pictures, as they thought she darkened her skin for a Poison Ivy costume.

Bhad Bhabie's New Look

"This woulda looked so much better with your actual skin tone, babe," one person commented, while another wrote, "She wanna be a Black woman so badly." The rapper responded to the skin tone comments by replying, "Go tan." Others thought her appearance just looked different in general, with one person writing, "I’m so confused this doesn’t even look like her," and another admitting, "I didn't recognize who this was until I saw the Instagram username. Wow!"

At the same time, some of her supporters noted she underwent plastic surgery and gained some weight back after receiving treatment for cancer. "Are y'all forgetting she got a nose job a few months ago?" one individual questioned. "She’s gonna look a little different, I think she looks soooo amazing 😍😍😍." "Weight lookin so good mama keep it up ❤️❤️❤️❤️," praised another, with a third fan penning, "Omg you look so good with some weight, beautiful either way."

Bhad Bhabie's Cancer Battle

In 2024, the mom-of-one, 22, mentioned her health woes when people claimed she looked too thin. "I'm sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back," she responded. "So stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad Bhabie Defends Her Cosmetic Surgery

In 2025, she hit back at people who shamed her for having plastic surgery while still battling cancer. "I'm going to top doctors, right? They're not gonna do a plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer doctor," she noted on Instagram. "I had to get clearance both times for both my surgeries." "The type of cancer that I have is a blood cancer," she continued. "It's not b----- cancer, it's not lung cancer, it's not none of that s--- y'all be talking about. I have a blood cancer. The only thing that it does is make my white blood cell count high. It doesn't affect me physically."

