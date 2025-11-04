or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bhad Bhabie
OK LogoNEWS

'Unrecognizable' Bhad Bhabie Brushes Off Critics Who Accused Rapper of Trying to Darken Her Skin Tone: Photos

Two photos of Bhad Bhabie
Source: @bhadbhabie/instagram;mega

Did Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli) give herself a makeover?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie's new look has fans talking.

The social media star's Instagram followers called her out over her 2025 Halloween pictures, as they thought she darkened her skin for a Poison Ivy costume.

Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie's New Look

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bhad Bhabie's new look had fans calling her unrecognizable.
Source: @bhadbhabie/instagram

Bhad Bhabie's new look had fans calling her unrecognizable.

"This woulda looked so much better with your actual skin tone, babe," one person commented, while another wrote, "She wanna be a Black woman so badly."

The rapper responded to the skin tone comments by replying, "Go tan."

Others thought her appearance just looked different in general, with one person writing, "I’m so confused this doesn’t even look like her," and another admitting, "I didn't recognize who this was until I saw the Instagram username. Wow!"

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, some of her supporters noted she underwent plastic surgery and gained some weight back after receiving treatment for cancer.

"Are y'all forgetting she got a nose job a few months ago?" one individual questioned. "She’s gonna look a little different, I think she looks soooo amazing 😍😍😍."

"Weight lookin so good mama keep it up ❤️❤️❤️❤️," praised another, with a third fan penning, "Omg you look so good with some weight, beautiful either way."

Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie's Cancer Battle

MORE ON:
Bhad Bhabie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of In 2024, the rapper revealed she was losing weight unintentionally due to 'cancer medication.'
Source: @bhadbhabie/instagram

In 2024, the rapper revealed she was losing weight unintentionally due to 'cancer medication.'

In 2024, the mom-of-one, 22, mentioned her health woes when people claimed she looked too thin.

"I'm sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back," she responded. "So stop running with the worst narratives."

Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie Defends Her Cosmetic Surgery

Photo of The star was accused of darkening her skin tone for her 2025 Halloween costume.
Source: @bhadbhabie/instagram

The star was accused of darkening her skin tone for her 2025 Halloween costume.

In 2025, she hit back at people who shamed her for having plastic surgery while still battling cancer.

"I'm going to top doctors, right? They're not gonna do a plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer doctor," she noted on Instagram. "I had to get clearance both times for both my surgeries."

"The type of cancer that I have is a blood cancer," she continued. "It's not b----- cancer, it's not lung cancer, it's not none of that s--- y'all be talking about. I have a blood cancer. The only thing that it does is make my white blood cell count high. It doesn't affect me physically."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mom-of-one revealed she has a form of blood cancer.
Source: @bhadbhabie/instagram

The mom-of-one revealed she has a form of blood cancer.

"Lying about plastic surgery is a problem and clearly so is telling the truth about having it. I choose to [be] open with y'all about what I have done and mfs still make s--- a problem. y'all are crazy," Bhad Bhabie stated. "I don't know who told y'all you can't get surgery when you have cancer ... I was cleared by my Dr mind the business that pays you."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.