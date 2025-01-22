Bhad Bhabie's Big Reveal: Social Media Star Shows Off Her Nose Job and Bruising in Candid Photo

The rapper and social media star, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of her face, showing bloodshot eyes and bruises around them after undergoing a nose job.

“Day 6! Nose jobs are not for the weak!!” she wrote alongside the picture.

In another slide, Bhabie shared a mirror selfie in a casual black sleeveless top and matching shorts with a white trim.

She then followed up with before and after shots of her face, explaining the reason behind her decision to go under the knife.

“I just wanted to remove the hump,” she said, referring to the bridge of her nose.