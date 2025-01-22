or
Bhad Bhabie's Big Reveal: Social Media Star Shows Off Her Nose Job and Bruising in Candid Photo

bhad bhabie
Source: MEGA

OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie revealed her nose job with candid photos, showing bruising and swelling.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Bhad Bhabie isn't shy about flaunting her latest plastic surgery!

The rapper and social media star, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of her face, showing bloodshot eyes and bruises around them after undergoing a nose job.

“So swollen,” she captioned the photo.

bhad bhabie nose jobbhad bhabie nose job
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie revealed she underwent a nose job.

In another slide, Bhabie shared a mirror selfie in a casual black sleeveless top and matching shorts with a white trim.

“Day 6! Nose jobs are not for the weak!!” she wrote alongside the picture.

She then followed up with before and after shots of her face, explaining the reason behind her decision to go under the knife.

“I just wanted to remove the hump,” she said, referring to the bridge of her nose.

bhad bhabie nose job mirror selfie
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Fans criticized the OnlyFans creator's decision to get plastic surgery while battling cancer.

Her post quickly stirred up reactions online, with many fans criticizing her decision, especially since she recently revealed she's battling cancer.

“Why the f--- would someone do that to themselves?! That’s messed up,” one person commented.

“Ain’t this b---- dying from cancer,” another added.

bhad bhabie nose job before photo
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie responded to the backlash, saying her doctor cleared her for the procedure.

Others weighed in on her decision to prioritize cosmetic surgery over her health.

“Getting a nose job and b----- implants while fighting cancer is dumb whether the doctor approves it or not. Your immune system ain’t what it once was,” one critic declared.

“Her nose was perfectly fine the way it was. 🙄 Ppl just don’t know what to do with money,” another user commented, while another chimed in, stating, “The bump is nothing lmao.”

However, the internet personality didn’t stay quiet as she clapped back at the negativity with a series of Instagram Stories.

“I don’t know who told y’all you can’t get surgery when you have cancer,” she wrote. “I was cleared by my doctor. Mind the business that pays you.”

bhad bhabie nose job after photo
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

In November 2024, the influencer shared that she’s doing 'OK' despite her diagnosis.

Bhabie also shut down rumors about her health, clarifying, “Y’all mfs [sic] so worried about me and don’t even know what kind of cancer I have! It’s not b----- cancer. That is a rumor.”

“Lying about plastic surgery is a problem, and clearly, so is telling the truth about it. I choose to be open with y’all about what I’ve done, and mfs [sic] still make s--- a problem. Y’all are crazy," she continued.

Still, she made it clear that she doesn’t seek or need validation from anyone.

“Y’all, it doesn’t matter if you liked my nose before… this is my face. I didn’t like it, so I fixed it,” she wrote.

While she hasn’t disclosed the specific type of cancer she’s battling, Bhabie shared an update in November 2024, saying she’s doing “OK."

Her mother, Barbara Bregoli, also hinted that the illness runs in their family, addressing skeptics who doubted her daughter's condition.

“I’ve had [b----- cancer] twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this?” she said in a video posted on social media.

