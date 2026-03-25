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Unrecognizable Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Mocked for Sporting 'Stupid' Wig in Live-Action 'Moana' Trailer: 'Looks Like an SNL Skit'

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA/Disney/YouTube

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was mocked for sporting a 'stupid' wig in the live-action 'Moana' trailer.

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March 25 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Fans weren’t impressed with the first look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the live-action Moana movie.

After the trailer was released on Monday, March 23, social media users flooded the internet with criticism over the actor’s curly brunette wig.

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Image of Dwayne Johnson stars in the live-action 'Moana.'
Source: Disney/YouTube

Dwayne Johnson stars in the live-action 'Moana.'

“Maui genuinely looks like an SNL skit,” one person teased on YouTube, while another quipped, “They slapped a Tyler Perry wig on him and called it a day.”

A third user exclaimed on X, “CGI slop! Rock's wig looks stupid!”

Johnson, 53, is reprising his role as Maui, which he originated in the 2016 animated film and its 2024 sequel.

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Image of Dwayne Johnson looked unrecognizable in a wig.
Source: Disney/YouTube

Dwayne Johnson looked unrecognizable in a wig.

The pro wrestler teased his upcoming movie portrayal in a November 2024 interview.

"I have a handle on who Maui is. I know the voice, I know the man, I know his inspiration. I can access things. I got it,” he declared, calling the experience “eye-opening.”

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Image of Dwayne Johnson relates to his character Maui.
Source: Disney/YouTube

Dwayne Johnson relates to his character Maui.

Johnson continued, "The moment I stepped on set…as live-action Maui, I realized right away, ‘Oh, wow, this is different,’ in terms of this is real flesh-and-blood and skin-and-bones. It becomes real all of the sudden. It was almost like getting in my grandfather's skin and what that was like.”

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Image of Dwayne Johnson wears a bodysuit in 'Moana.'
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson wears a bodysuit in 'Moana.'

The star revealed his ultra-strong physique as Maui is aided by a bodysuit.

“That's a suit that took a long time to put on. So, I'm so happy you said, 'You bulked up,' because when you say, 'You bulked up,' that means you couldn't tell,” he dished to interviewer Terri Seymour. "That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on. We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘S---, we got caught, ’cause we were putting up, like, walls so there were no paparazzi. But they got into boats and started shooting pictures. So, but I'm happy you liked it. I can't wait. The movie comes out [on July 10] 2026.”

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Source: Disney/YouTube

Fans roasted Dwayne Johnson in the comments section of the 'Moana' trailer.

At the time, Johnson reflected on nearly a decade of playing Maui, whom he described as “egotistical, loud [and a] big mouth” like himself.

“I think, trying to find joy around every corner, even if things are a little screwy or wobbly, maybe in real life,” he added of his similarities to the demigod. “So, I've had a tendency over the years to not sweep it under the carpet but just, I know funky s--- is going on and I'm dealing with it, but let me try and find a place over here where I can be happy or smile or try and access some happy and joy. I find myself doing that. It helps me deal with the not-joyous stuff."

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