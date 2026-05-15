Unrecognizable Jack Osbourne Scolds Celebrities to 'Keep Your Mouth Shut' When It Comes to Politics as He Ignores Health Concerns

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Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne were spotted on Capitol Hill, but the former refused to talk when someone asked if he considers himself "political." "You know what? I think celebrities just need to keep their mouth shut," Jack, 40, said in a statement to a news outlet on Friday, May 15.

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Jack Osbourne Told Celebrities to 'Shut the F--- Up' About Politics

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne shared his strong opinion about celebrities getting political during a visit on Capitol Hill.

"Make entertainment, entertain the people, shut the f--- up," the reality TV alum continued. When asked about celebrities who use their massive platform to spread awareness on issues their passionate about, he responded, "Then be a politician, don't be an entertainer."

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Ozzy Osbourne's Biography Inducted Into Congressional Record

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne would've been 'honored' to have his biography inducted into the congressional record.

Jack and his 73-year-old mother were in Washington, D.C., as Rep. Victoria Spartz entered Ozzy Osbourne's biography into the Congressional Record. Having a biography included means a person's life story has officially been recognized and permanently archived, which would have been an "honor" to Ozzy, according to his family.

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Jack Osbourne Sparked Health Concerns

Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram Fans were concerned about Jack Osbourne, as they felt he looked 'unwell' in new photos.

The outing comes days after Jack ignited concerns about his health, as he looked unrecognizable in new photos. "Happy Mother’s Day to the two most extraordinary women on the 🌍 ❤️🙏," he captioned the post on Monday, May 11. In the photo, Jack dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and jeans as he posed next to his mom and fiancée Aree Gearhart. Fans appreciated the message dedicated to the women in his life, but many couldn't help but comment on his "unwell" appearance. "What’s wrong with him? He looks sick," wrote one fan in the comments section, while a second user added, "Now what happened to Jack??? Looks so much older 😳." "Jack, are you ok? You lost a lot of weight," a third shared their concern. "Stay blessed."

Jack Osbourne Has Yet to Confirm Use of Weight-Loss Medication

Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne publicly disapproved of his mother, Sharon Osbourne, using Ozempic.