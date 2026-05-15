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Unrecognizable Jack Osbourne Scolds Celebrities to 'Keep Your Mouth Shut' When It Comes to Politics as He Ignores Health Concerns

Photo of Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne shared his opinion about celebrities and politics while on Capitol Hill.

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May 15 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne were spotted on Capitol Hill, but the former refused to talk when someone asked if he considers himself "political."

"You know what? I think celebrities just need to keep their mouth shut," Jack, 40, said in a statement to a news outlet on Friday, May 15.

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Jack Osbourne Told Celebrities to 'Shut the F--- Up' About Politics

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Photo of Jack Osbourne shared his strong opinion about celebrities getting political during a visit on Capitol Hill.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne shared his strong opinion about celebrities getting political during a visit on Capitol Hill.

"Make entertainment, entertain the people, shut the f--- up," the reality TV alum continued.

When asked about celebrities who use their massive platform to spread awareness on issues their passionate about, he responded, "Then be a politician, don't be an entertainer."

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Ozzy Osbourne's Biography Inducted Into Congressional Record

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne would've been 'honored' to his biography inducted into the congressional record.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne would've been 'honored' to have his biography inducted into the congressional record.

Jack and his 73-year-old mother were in Washington, D.C., as Rep. Victoria Spartz entered Ozzy Osbourne's biography into the Congressional Record.

Having a biography included means a person's life story has officially been recognized and permanently archived, which would have been an "honor" to Ozzy, according to his family.

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Jack Osbourne Sparked Health Concerns

Photo fo Fans were concerned about Jack Osbourne, as they felt he looked 'unwell' in new photos.
Source: @jackosbourne/Instagram

Fans were concerned about Jack Osbourne, as they felt he looked 'unwell' in new photos.

The outing comes days after Jack ignited concerns about his health, as he looked unrecognizable in new photos.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the two most extraordinary women on the 🌍 ❤️🙏," he captioned the post on Monday, May 11.

In the photo, Jack dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and jeans as he posed next to his mom and fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Fans appreciated the message dedicated to the women in his life, but many couldn't help but comment on his "unwell" appearance.

"What’s wrong with him? He looks sick," wrote one fan in the comments section, while a second user added, "Now what happened to Jack??? Looks so much older 😳."

"Jack, are you ok? You lost a lot of weight," a third shared their concern. "Stay blessed."

Jack Osbourne Has Yet to Confirm Use of Weight-Loss Medication

Photo of Jack Osbourne publicly disapproved of his mother, Sharon Osbourne, using Ozempic.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne publicly disapproved of his mother, Sharon Osbourne, using Ozempic.

Others suggested his changing look was due to the use of a weight-loss medication.

"Ozempic, brought to you by the Osbournes," wrote one critic.

"It is so sad to witness you, your Mom and Kelly’s drastic weight loss, I hope you are all ok. You look so unwell…. 💔," a second observer said.

Jack has yet to comment on possible Ozempic use, but has been vocally against his mother using the medication.

"I was not a fan of her doing it," he said during an appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast in October 2023. "I think the amount of weight that she was saying she needed to lose, I was like, 'That doesn't seem like an Ozempic-worthy amount of weight. That seems like why don't you kind of go for a walk, you know, twice a day and cut out a few desserts.'"

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