Unrecognizable John Travolta, 72, Stuns Fans as He 'Ages Backward' During Rare Appearance at Cannes Film Festival: See Photos

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John Travolta shocked fans with his youthful appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 72, stepped out for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which marks his directorial debut, on Friday, May 15. Travolta donned a white beret and clear glasses, complemented by a black suit and knit vest. He posed on the red carpet alongside his daughter, Ella, 25, who stars in the film with her father.

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Fans React to John Travolta's Youthful Look

Source: MEGA John Travolta piloted his own plane to get to Cannes.

Fans were floored by John’s unrecognizable look. “He looks like he’s in his 40s,” one TikTok user wrote, while another agreed, “Hard to believe he’s 72.” “Thought it was Bad Bunny for a sec,” a third quipped. A fourth added, “He aged backward.”

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John Travolta Received a Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Source: MEGA Fans thought John Travolta looked like Bad Bunny.

John teared up as he unexpectedly received an honorary Palme d’Or from Cannes director Thierry Frémaux. “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t think you meant this,” the movie star expressed, noting that the award was “humbling.” “When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted,” he told Thierry. “And when [you] said it was not only accepted, but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it.” Thierry informed the Grease alum that his project was the first film chosen for Cannes this year, then praised him as “one of the greatest artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.”

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John Travolta Flew His Own Plane to Cannes

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Source: MEGA John Travolta attended the Cannes Film Festival with his daughter.

In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, John revealed that he piloted his own plane to get to the festival with his daughter. "So, we're going for the world premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach," he said in the selfie-style clip as he walked toward the camera on the runway. "Ella and I are really excited about this. So, we'll see you there." “Big day, big night in Cannes. Stay tuned!” he captioned the post. John wore head-to-toe navy blue with another beret, while Ella sported a beige denim jacket and matching trousers.

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Source: MEGA John Travolta directed a new film that stars his daughter, Ella.