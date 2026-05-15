Unrecognizable John Travolta, 72, Stuns Fans as He 'Ages Backward' During Rare Appearance at Cannes Film Festival: See Photos
May 15 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
John Travolta shocked fans with his youthful appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The actor, 72, stepped out for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which marks his directorial debut, on Friday, May 15.
Travolta donned a white beret and clear glasses, complemented by a black suit and knit vest. He posed on the red carpet alongside his daughter, Ella, 25, who stars in the film with her father.
Fans React to John Travolta's Youthful Look
Fans were floored by John’s unrecognizable look.
“He looks like he’s in his 40s,” one TikTok user wrote, while another agreed, “Hard to believe he’s 72.”
“Thought it was Bad Bunny for a sec,” a third quipped.
A fourth added, “He aged backward.”
John Travolta Received a Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
John teared up as he unexpectedly received an honorary Palme d’Or from Cannes director Thierry Frémaux.
“I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn’t think you meant this,” the movie star expressed, noting that the award was “humbling.”
“When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted,” he told Thierry. “And when [you] said it was not only accepted, but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it.”
Thierry informed the Grease alum that his project was the first film chosen for Cannes this year, then praised him as “one of the greatest artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.”
John Travolta Flew His Own Plane to Cannes
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In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, John revealed that he piloted his own plane to get to the festival with his daughter.
"So, we're going for the world premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach," he said in the selfie-style clip as he walked toward the camera on the runway. "Ella and I are really excited about this. So, we'll see you there."
“Big day, big night in Cannes. Stay tuned!” he captioned the post.
John wore head-to-toe navy blue with another beret, while Ella sported a beige denim jacket and matching trousers.
The video then cut to the celeb seated in the pilot’s seat, dressed in a black T-shirt, as he spoke into a walkie-talkie.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking," he said. "Our flying time tonight to Nice, France, is eight hours and 45 minutes. Sit back, enjoy the flight, and the champagne is on me."