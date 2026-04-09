John Travolta Gushes Over Daughter Ella, 26, as She Walks Red Carpet at Fashion Awards: 'So Proud of My Baby Girl'
April 9 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
John Travolta is a proud dad!
The actor, 72, admired his 26-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, as she walked the pink carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, April 7.
Travolta took to Instagram one day after the event to gush over his girl.
“So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet,” he wrote. “Look out for Ella in my directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”
John shared a photo of Ella donning a long-sleeved black gown with a high neckline by Blumarine as photographers snapped pictures of her.
The movie star’s celebrity friends supported Ella from the comments section as well.
“Absolutely beautiful. Class,” Rita Wilson wrote, while Brittany Furlan commented three clapping emojis.
Ella published her own Instagram carousel of her event outfit, writing, “Thank you @fashiontrustus @davidkoma @blumarine ❤️🔥.”
What Is John Travolta's New Movie With His Daughter About?
John’s directorial debut, in which Ella stars as a flight attendant, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May.
According to the film synopsis, Propeller One-Way Night Coach follows "young airplane enthusiast Jeff (newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) who set off on a one-way cross country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy's future."
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Ella shared her excitement for the upcoming film and congratulated her father in a Wednesday, April 8, Instagram post of the Cannes Film Festival announcement.
“So very honored and excited. Thank you @festivaldecannes ❤️ incredibly proud of you and this film, @johntravolta 🙏,” she expressed.
John Travolta Says Daughter Ella Is 'Her Own Person'
Although John and Ella share a love of film, the Grease alum previously emphasized how his daughter follows her own path independent from his fame.
“She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her,” he said in an August 2019 interview. “And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”
John also has son Ben, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston. In addition, the couple welcomed son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.