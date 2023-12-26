John Travolta Spends Christmas Skiing With His Kids Ella and Benjamin 3 Years After Wife Kelly Preston's Tragic Death: Photo
John Travolta knows all too well about the holiday season's painful reminders of loved ones who have passed.
On Monday, December 25, the Grease star took to Instagram with a sweet post highlighting the festive day more than three years after his wife, Kelly Preston, lost her life to b----- cancer in July 2020, and more than a decade after their late son, Jett, died in January 2009, when he had a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.
"Merry Christmas to everyone, we love you!!" Travolta captioned a photo of him standing between his and Preston's daughter, Ella, 23, and 13-year-old son, Benjamin, hitting the slopes.
The trio was bundled up for the cold weather — with Ella and Benjamin dressed in white jackets and similarly-colored hats, while their father sported a black jacket and a matching beanie.
All three of the famous family members seemed to be in good spirits, as they had smiles spread across their faces despite the kids inevitably missing their mom and brother, or in Travolta's case his wife and son, on Christmas each year.
After the Pulp Fiction actor, 69, uploaded the post to his 5.2 million Instagram followers, fans flooded the comments with warm wishes for Travolta and his family.
- John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett On What Would Have His Been His 30th Birthday: 'I Miss You'
- John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Makes Sweet Birthday Tribute For The 'Incredible' Actor As He Turns 69: 'My Hero'
- Here's Where John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Took Her Dad To Celebrate His 69th Birthday: Photos
"I see Kelly and I see you. Beautiful children. Beautiful family. Merry Christmas ❤️," one supporter penned, while another added: "Merry Christmas to John, Ella and Ben!!! Your beloveds, Kelly and Jett, surround you with their love as in fact love is all around us…and it is eternal for all of us…today and every day.🎄🌟🙏🏻♥️."
Travolta most recently acknowledged his late wife on her birthday back in October, when he shared a throwback photo of the Jack Frost actress alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday Kelly! We love you!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, the longtime lovers' daughter, Ella, also uploaded a tribute for her mom on her fourth heavenly birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday mama, you inspire me everyday ❤️❤️❤️. Thank you for inspiring me every day ❤️❤️❤️."
In April 2022, Travolta acknowledged his son Jett, who would now be 31, on his birthday, sorrowfully sharing an old photo of the duo, stating: "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."
Travolta never fails to shout-out his late wife on her birthday and on Mother's Day every year.