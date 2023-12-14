Home > News NEWS Unruly Agency is Now 100% Female Owned

Unruly Agency, a leading name in influencer and talent marketing, has embarked on a transformative journey with Tara Electra, its co-founder, now taking full ownership. This move is not just a change in leadership but a powerful statement in an industry often dominated by male figures. Electra's complete acquisition signifies a new chapter in Unruly's history, one that promises to uphold values of integrity and inclusivity.

A New Dawn for Unruly

They say the digital world has no boundaries, no ceilings, and offers endless opportunities. And if there's one person who truly embodies this mantra, it's Tara Electra. A force to be reckoned with in the world of social media and influencer marketing, Tara's journey is as inspiring as it is exhilarating. Picture this: a young entrepreneur who saw the internet not just as a vast expanse of cat videos and memes but as an uncharted territory teeming with potential. "You will make as much money as the number of people you can give value to," Tara heard, and she took those words to heart. With every click, like, and share, she was setting her sights higher. But Tara's vision didn't stop at personal success. No, she saw something bigger—an industry waiting to be revolutionized. Fast forward to today, and Tara Electra stands at the helm of a digital empire, steering it toward new horizons of diversity and empowerment.

Meet the Dream Team

Now, let's talk about the powerhouse behind this transformation—the Unruly Dream Team. Primarily composed of women and LGBTQ+ allies, they bring their unmatched expertise to the forefront of social media. Their proficient skills in strategic marketing, digital innovation, and profound understanding of the influencer landscape, distinguishes them in the industry. The diversity of their team is a cornerstone of their exceptional service, focusing on fostering genuine connections and sustainable success for their clients. Moreover, their influencer campaigns are designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of market segments, tapping into a network that reaches nearly a billion potential consumers. At Unruly, content creation and social media marketing services are driven by the creative genius of leading content creators, ensuring heightened brand relevance and intensified customer engagement.

Empowering Diversity through our team: LGBTQ+ and Beyond

The progressive stance of Unruly when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights has been a magnet, attracting the best talent and brands looking to make a meaningful impact in the digital space. It's a place where everyone is celebrated for who they are, and their voices are not only heard but celebrated. But the agency's commitment to empowerment doesn't stop there; it's about lifting everyone up. Unruly is set to launch a series of initiatives, such as leadership trainings, mentorship opportunities, and community engagement projects aimed at empowering and supporting women within the industry and far beyond.

Unruly: The Ultimate Resource

Unruly offers a suite of innovative services designed for today's ever changing online landscape. From sophisticated paywall solutions to producing viral content, Unruly is the ultimate resource for those ready to elevate their digital presence. Let's delve into how Unruly is reshaping the world of online monetization, event management, content creation, and social media campaigns Paywalls: Monetization made simple. Unruly offers paywall solutions that empower influencers to reap the rewards of their hard work. It's not just about likes and shares; it's also about creating value for stakeholders. Events: Unruly doesn't just create events; they craft experiences. From small private gatherings to concerts in full stadiums, they know how to make any event the number one place to be. Their recent Halloween extravaganza shows their amazing event-hosting prowess, turning it into an unforgettable night for all. Full Production Studio: Need content? Unruly has you covered. Their network of content creators includes some of the most creative minds on the scene today. Whether it's a small photoshoot or a big-budget commercial production, Unruly can coordinate and execute any project with finesse. Viral Growth Campaigns for Brands: Your social media isn't just a platform for nice pictures; it's a place to stay relevant and make trends. Unruly helps influencers maximize their social media potential, ensuring they reach not just an audience but a fan base. In this digital ecosystem, Unruly doesn't simply represent talent; they invest in it, nurture it, and provide a springboard to success. The Unruly family is one of a kind, and the community they've built is everything.

A Bright Future Ahead So, what does the future hold for Unruly Agency and the influencers they champion? It's a future filled with limitless potential. Clients and partners can anticipate a refreshed partnership with Unruly, one that aligns perfectly with progressive values and a vision for a more inclusive future in influencer marketing. The stage is set, the resources are abundant, and the commitment to diversity, empowerment, and innovation is unwavering. As the world of influencers continues to thrive, remember the name that stands as a beacon of empowerment, a champion of diversity, and the ultimate resource for success—Unruly Agency.