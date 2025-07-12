or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pride
OK LogoNEWS

UPenn Strips Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas of Titles Amid Pressure from Trump Administration

Photo of Lia Thomas
Source: @liakthomas/Instagram

The University of Pennsylvania stripped Lia Thomas of her titles and issued apologies to female athletes after a Title IX probe by the Trump administration.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Transgender swimming champion Lia Thomas will lose her titles at the University of Pennsylvania after the Ivy League school caved to pressure from Donald Trump's administration.

The university will also offer formal apologies to every biological female competitor who lost to a transgender athlete as a result of an investigation by the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

Article continues below advertisement
image of The probe claimed UPenn allowed 'a male to compete in female athletic programs.'
Source: Mega

The probe claimed UPenn allowed 'a male to compete in female athletic programs.'

Article continues below advertisement

The probe concluded that UPenn violated Title IX by "allowing a male to compete in female athletic programs and occupy female-only intimate facilities."

"Today's resolution agreement with UPenn is yet another example of the Trump effect in action," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated. "Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, UPenn has agreed both to apologize for its past Title IX violations and to ensure that women's sports are protected at the University for future generations of female athletes."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lia Thomas will be stripped of her past Division I swimming titles at UPenn.
Source: @liakthomas/Instagram

Lia Thomas will be stripped of her past Division I swimming titles at UPenn.

Article continues below advertisement

This decision means that Thomas will be stripped of her past Division I swimming titles at UPenn after the school faced mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

As part of the resolution agreement, UPenn must undertake several actions, including implementing "biology-based definitions for 'male' and 'female' under Title IX" and publicly stating that it will no longer permit biological men to compete in female athletic programs or use women-only locker rooms.

The university's stance has been welcomed by conservative-leaning athletes who blasted the presence of trans athletes in women's sports in recent years.

MORE ON:
Pride

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"As a former UPenn swimmer who had to compete against and share a locker room with a male athlete, I am deeply grateful to the Trump Administration for refusing to back down on protecting women and girls and restoring our rightful accolades," expressed Paula Scanlan, a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer. "I am also pleased that my alma mater has finally agreed to take not only the lawful path, but the honorable one."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Conservative-leaning athletes welcomed the Trump administration's decision.
Source: Mega

Conservative-leaning athletes welcomed the Trump administration's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer known for her outspoken views on the matter, added, "It is my hope that today demonstrates to educational institutions that they will no longer be allowed to trample upon women's civil rights, and renews hope in every female athlete that their country's highest leadership will not relent until they have the dignity, safety, and fairness they deserve."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump signed the 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports' order in February 2025.
Source: @liakthomas/Instagram

Donald Trump signed the 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports' order in February 2025.

In February, Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," which reinterprets Title IX to prohibit transgender girls and women from competing in female athletic programs and using women's locker rooms.

This order asserts that allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports deprives cisgender women of fair opportunities and endangers their safety and privacy.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.