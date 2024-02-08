Caitlyn Jenner Claims 'Narcissist' Lia Thomas Is Only Fighting for Transgender Athlete's Rights for 'Publicity'

Jenner has been outspoken for years about her views on transgender individuals participation in competitive sports. She previously slammed the California Meet of Champions race for allowing a trans girl to run alongside competitors who were assigned female at birth.

"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" Jenner wrote at the time. "And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them."

