Caitlyn Jenner Claims 'Narcissist' Lia Thomas Is Only Fighting for Transgender Athlete's Rights for 'Publicity'
Caitlyn Jenner continues to voice her controversial stance on how transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in professional sports.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is a transwoman as well as a former Olympian, slammed former collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas for fighting to overturn a World Aquatics ruling that would essentially ban trans individuals from women's sports.
"Lia Thomas coming back, honestly, I think she’s a narcissist," Jenner said on a recent installment of the "Gaines for Girls" podcast. "I think she just wants the publicity. I think she was virtually a nobody."
"For the last six, nine months, I really haven’t heard much about her ever since the Olympic Committee came out and basically said, ‘You’re not eligible,’" Jenner continued. "Now, she’s trying to fight that, and I think she’s doing it for the publicity. I don’t know any other reason why she should."
The Fox News personality doubled down on her argument that Thomas was irrelevant, telling podcast host Riley Gaines that "nobody knew" Thomas "until she started beating your butt and got into women's swimming."
"Then, all of a sudden, she was on the covers of magazines, and she’s just living up all the pressure," Jenner added. "She’s getting clicks all over the place. She’s getting followers all over the place to see what this story is."
Jenner has been outspoken for years about her views on transgender individuals participation in competitive sports. She previously slammed the California Meet of Champions race for allowing a trans girl to run alongside competitors who were assigned female at birth.
"As 'somewhat' of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!" Jenner wrote at the time. "And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them."
Jenner is also a staunch supporter of Donald Trump — a choice she's faced backlash for in the past due to the political history of conservatives pushback against transgender rights.
"How the h-- does she reconcile supporting Trump with the fact that the majority of those who support him would deny her the right to exist?" one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while a second added, "I would give that some thought if it were me."