Usher Apologizes to Sabrina Carpenter's Dad After Feeding Her Cherries at Met Gala

Carpenter has been open about her relationship with her father in the past, particularly in her track "emails i can't send," where she exposed his affair with another woman.

The musician belts out, "When I'm forty-five, someone calls me their wife/ And he f---- our lives in one selfish night/ Don't think I'll find forgiveness as fast as mom did/ And, God, I love you, but you're such a d------."

She proceeded to blame her father for her pushing away "nice guys" and not being able to "love right."

Carpenter previously admitted how difficult it was to show him the song for the first time and chose to send it to her mom first and never played it for him in person.

"There were definitely feelings involved," she admitted to a publication in March. "But you birthed me, so you kind of have to deal with the repercussions."