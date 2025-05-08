Usher Apologizes to Sabrina Carpenter's Dad After Feeding Her Cherries at Met Gala
Sabrina Carpenter got a "taste" of Usher at the 2025 Met Gala — and her dad wasn't too pleased about it.
The "Yeah!" singer, 46, was forced to apologize after feeding the pop star cherries on stage during his Monday, May 5, performance.
How Sabrina's Dad Reacted
"Apologies Mr Carpenter," Usher wrote with a sweating face and cherry emoji.
His comment stemmed from the "Taste" singer, 25, sharing an Instagram carousel after the festivities, which featured a screenshot of a text message from her "Dadda." Her father forwarded her a tweet of the viral moment, writing, "? Weird."
Usher is known for choosing one lucky lady to feed fruit to during "There Goes My Baby" at his concerts. He took the famous segment of his live shows to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, selecting the pop princess for the evening.
Fans had a hilarious reaction to Carpenter's dad making the Met Gala photo dump.
"'?Weird' should be the next album name," one person quipped, while another said, "okay, last slide is CLASSIC dad text."
A social media user joked, "glad to know parents don't stop getting disappointed regardless of fame."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Sabrina's Met Gala Night
Carpenter included several behind-the-scenes moments from the Met Gala in the same photo dump, including a snapshot of her with a Louis Vuitton cigar in the back of a limo with Jenna Ortega. She also gave a close-up look at her "LV" nail art by Zola Ganzorigt, a digital camera image with Ortega and Chappell Roan and an artsy photo of her sky-high, chocolate brown heels. She set the Instagram post to the song "Cheri Cheri Lady" by Modern Talking, a subtle nod to her interaction with Usher.
The Grammy Award winner captioned her post with three smiling face with sunglasses emojis.
Sabrina Carpenter's Strained Relationship With Her Father
Carpenter has been open about her relationship with her father in the past, particularly in her track "emails i can't send," where she exposed his affair with another woman.
The musician belts out, "When I'm forty-five, someone calls me their wife/ And he f---- our lives in one selfish night/ Don't think I'll find forgiveness as fast as mom did/ And, God, I love you, but you're such a d------."
She proceeded to blame her father for her pushing away "nice guys" and not being able to "love right."
Carpenter previously admitted how difficult it was to show him the song for the first time and chose to send it to her mom first and never played it for him in person.
"There were definitely feelings involved," she admitted to a publication in March. "But you birthed me, so you kind of have to deal with the repercussions."