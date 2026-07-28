or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Usher
OK LogoNEWS

Usher Fan Admits She Went to Concert for Chris Brown After Her Unamused Reaction Goes Viral: 'Would Have Been Different'

usher fan went to concert for chris brown
Source: MEGA; @gabrielle.cheyenne/Instagram

Usher concertgoer Gabrielle Cheyenne said she'd react 'differently' if Chris Brown flirted with her onstage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The fan who went viral after appearing uncomfortable during Usher's flirtatious onstage performance is setting the record straight.

During an interview on Monday, July 27, Gabrielle Cheyenne, who attended The R&B Tour featuring Usher and Chris Brown, revealed that her response would have been completely “different” if Brown had been the one who invited her onstage.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gabrielle Cheyenne said she attended The R&B Tour primarily to see Chris Brown, not Usher.
Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram

Gabrielle Cheyenne said she attended The R&B Tour primarily to see Chris Brown, not Usher.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown, it’s nothing against Usher,” she told TMZ.

“So, of course, it would have been a different reaction with Chris Brown,” she continued. “It wouldn’t have been the stiffness or whatever the internet is portraying.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

It Was Never My Intention'

image of The fan explained that her reaction would have been different if Chris Brown had invited her onstage instead.
Source: MEGA

The fan explained that her reaction would have been different if Chris Brown had invited her onstage instead.

Cheyenne explained that she and her mother were unexpectedly upgraded to the VIP section before the concert began. However, she said no one told her she would be participating in Usher's signature audience interaction.

According to Cheyenne, she would have politely turned down the opportunity if she had known it involved the 47-year-old singer rather than Brown, 37.

“It was never my intention to rile all these people up and ruin the moment,” she insisted.

Article continues below advertisement

The Awkward Onstage Exchange Went Viral

MORE ON:
Usher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Gabrielle Cheyenne claimed she was upgraded to the VIP section without being told she would participate in Usher's audience segment.
Source: @malaysiarosee/Instagram

Gabrielle Cheyenne claimed she was upgraded to the VIP section without being told she would participate in Usher's audience segment.

As OK! previously reported, Cheyenne appeared hesitant throughout the interaction, repeatedly stepping away as Usher tried to engage with her during the performance.

The moment reached its peak when the singer gestured for her to lie back on a bed that was part of the stage setup. Instead, she backed away.

Looking toward the audience, the Grammy winner joked, “I don’t think she wants to be on the stage, huh?”

Usher then motioned for crew members to escort Cheyenne offstage before inviting another audience member to take her place. Some concertgoers could be heard booing as the segment came to an end.

The clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans offering mixed reactions.

“Well, that was .. strange. No offense to her, but why did she go up there? I’ve never been to one of his shows, but even I know what happens during this part of his show. It’s not a secret,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Oh his ego was bruisedddd 😭🤣.”

“They gotta start pickin' real fans and not the IG baddies,” a third added.

“Why go up there if you’re not going to be a good participant?” a fourth asked.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gabrielle.cheyenne/Instagram

Cheyenne Responded to the Backlash

image of The awkward interaction went viral after Usher escorted the fan offstage and invited another fan to join him.
Source: @gabrielle.cheyenne/Instagram

The awkward interaction went viral after Usher escorted the fan offstage and invited another fan to join him.

After the video went viral, Cheyenne addressed the criticism across social media.

Responding to people who questioned why she accepted the invitation, she wrote, “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?”

She also doubled down that she and her mother had originally been seated on the floor before unexpectedly receiving VIP upgrades.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for! Y’all wanted me to go up there and f--- him atp?” she added.

In another post, Cheyenne shared a selfie with the caption, “Unbothered 😘.”

She later addressed the criticism again on Instagram Stories, writing, “My attitude isn't ‘nasty’ until I'm provoked!!” while saying people were judging “an EXPERIENCE that y'all didn't get.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.