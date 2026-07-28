Usher Fan Admits She Went to Concert for Chris Brown After Her Unamused Reaction Goes Viral: 'Would Have Been Different'
July 28 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET
The fan who went viral after appearing uncomfortable during Usher's flirtatious onstage performance is setting the record straight.
During an interview on Monday, July 27, Gabrielle Cheyenne, who attended The R&B Tour featuring Usher and Chris Brown, revealed that her response would have been completely “different” if Brown had been the one who invited her onstage.
“Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown, it’s nothing against Usher,” she told TMZ.
“So, of course, it would have been a different reaction with Chris Brown,” she continued. “It wouldn’t have been the stiffness or whatever the internet is portraying.”
It Was Never My Intention'
Cheyenne explained that she and her mother were unexpectedly upgraded to the VIP section before the concert began. However, she said no one told her she would be participating in Usher's signature audience interaction.
According to Cheyenne, she would have politely turned down the opportunity if she had known it involved the 47-year-old singer rather than Brown, 37.
“It was never my intention to rile all these people up and ruin the moment,” she insisted.
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As OK! previously reported, Cheyenne appeared hesitant throughout the interaction, repeatedly stepping away as Usher tried to engage with her during the performance.
The moment reached its peak when the singer gestured for her to lie back on a bed that was part of the stage setup. Instead, she backed away.
Looking toward the audience, the Grammy winner joked, “I don’t think she wants to be on the stage, huh?”
Usher then motioned for crew members to escort Cheyenne offstage before inviting another audience member to take her place. Some concertgoers could be heard booing as the segment came to an end.
The clip quickly made the rounds online, with fans offering mixed reactions.
“Well, that was .. strange. No offense to her, but why did she go up there? I’ve never been to one of his shows, but even I know what happens during this part of his show. It’s not a secret,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “Oh his ego was bruisedddd 😭🤣.”
“They gotta start pickin' real fans and not the IG baddies,” a third added.
“Why go up there if you’re not going to be a good participant?” a fourth asked.
Cheyenne Responded to the Backlash
After the video went viral, Cheyenne addressed the criticism across social media.
Responding to people who questioned why she accepted the invitation, she wrote, “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you think I wasn’t going to let THOUSANDS of people see me?”
She also doubled down that she and her mother had originally been seated on the floor before unexpectedly receiving VIP upgrades.
“They don’t say who you’re going up there for! Y’all wanted me to go up there and f--- him atp?” she added.
In another post, Cheyenne shared a selfie with the caption, “Unbothered 😘.”
She later addressed the criticism again on Instagram Stories, writing, “My attitude isn't ‘nasty’ until I'm provoked!!” while saying people were judging “an EXPERIENCE that y'all didn't get.”