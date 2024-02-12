Usher Brings Out Alicia Keys and Ludacris for Show-Stopping 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Usher pulled out all of the stops for his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance!
The hitmaker took the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, to wow the crowd with his numerous hits, including "Caught Up," "Burn" and more for the packed stadium. However, it was Usher's surprise guests — Alicia Keys and Ludacris — that made people smile.
The "No One" vocalist teamed up with the R&B star to sing his signature tune "My Boo" while the John Henry actor helped Usher perform their track "Yeah!"
Social media exploded over the set, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "#Usher came and did EVERYTHING he said he was gonna do!!!!!! The undisputed KING of R&B, and the BEST male performer of his generation!!!!!!!!!! PERIOD!!!!!! #HalftimeShow."
"The way those hits upon hits kept on transitioning was a mazzaleen. Usher did all that, and still had time to fling on skates and show out. Epic #SuperBowl #Usher #UsherBowl," a second person penned.
"It should be against the law for Usher to perform at the halftime show and not sing his verse in somebody to love which is the greatest song in the history of music," a third chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Usher had been teasing the set for months leading up to the big day. "I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate, I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest," he admitted in a recent interview. "I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there."
The music superstar was also honest about fully living in the moment during the performance. "I know this sounds crazy, right? When I say I'm going to enjoy this one show as though I have not enjoyed all of them," he explained in a recent interview.
"But I think I've spent so much time serving other people in terms of what I offer as a performer, I don't really get a chance to enjoy it as much as I want to because I'm almost like out of my body while performing for them. Like, yeah, I'm live and I'm present, but I'm doing it for you," Usher added. "This moment, this one's for me, and I'm going to really enjoy it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
USA Today conducted the interview with Usher.