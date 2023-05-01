Single Lady Khloé Kardashian Goes Wild Rubbing Usher's Abs at His Las Vegas Show — See Photo
Khloé Kardashian is letting loose like never before!
The Kardashians star, along with sister Kim Kardashian, Kimora Lee Simmons and their friends, got wild at Usher's Las Vegas residency on Saturday, April 29, where the group was seen getting up close and personal with the R&B star.
The Good American co-founder — who rocked a skintight, cut-out dress — was seen rubbing her long white painted fingers over Usher's chest and abs as the 44-year-old gave a blushing Simmons a lap dance during the show.
In multiple Instagram Stories shared by the crew, the SKIMS founder — who attended the concert for a second time — and her younger sibling could be seen dancing and laughing with their pals.
Khloé's fun girls night comes after she set the record straight about the status of her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson while meeting Love Is Blind fan favorite Alexa Lemieux.
"When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯♀️ 🤍," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a photo with Lemieux last month before teasing her romantic status. "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"
The statement seemed to put to bed the rumors that she and the NBA player — who share daughter True and a 9-month-old son — have reconciled after Tristan's numerous cheating scandals.
Though they have been maintaining a seemingly healthy coparenting relationship following news that he welcomed a child with another woman, an insider hinted that Khloé and Tristan have more going on behind closed doors.
"Khloé says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," the insider alleged.
"They do everything together. He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source explained of the exes. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
"Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family," they concluded. "Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again," added the source. "In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloé can control him."