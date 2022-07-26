Using CBD To Treat Sleep Apnea

There are two major types of sleep apnea:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea: This is the most commonly found form of sleep apnea. This condition can result in partial or complete blockage of the airways when you sleep. Frequently waking up from sleep, snoring, headaches, daytime sleepiness, and depression are common problems found in association with this condition.

Central Sleep Apnea: This condition occurs in people rarely when compared to obstructive sleep apnea. In people suffering from this disorder, the brain fails to send proper messages to muscles that facilitate breathing.