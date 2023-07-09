Vacationing Like a Celeb – Mykonos

Welcome to Mykonos – perhaps the Mediterranean destination with the most legendary and iconic nightlife and party scene. At the same time, it arguably deserves its nickname, The Queen of the Cyclades, for being a beautiful Greek island with adorable, sugary shores, some more cosmopolitan and others more private and isolated, crystalline waters, and amazing sunset views.

Of course, glam, glitz and ridiculous levels of luxury define visitors’ experiences; a high-power, status-quo that has been distinguishing the island since the 1960s, when the world’s elite would seek “refuge” at Mykonos’ open-mindedness and anti-conformity mindset.

If you are planning a Mykonos getaway, you’ll probably want to know the creme-de-la-creme of accommodation, entertainment, relaxation, and beach options. Here is a guide to navigate you through the extravaganza and unparalleled allure of the Island of the Winds.