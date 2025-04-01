or
Personalized Innovation: How Val Neicu's AI-Generated Skin Care Startup SmartSKN Is Shaping the Future

Photo of Val Neicu.
Source: SmartSKN

Val Neicu's SmartSKN Labs is changing the beauty industry through AI-generated technology.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Val Neicu is bringing AI-generated skincare to the forefront of the beauty industry.

The entrepreneur is the CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSKN Labs — a company pioneering how robotics and technology can generate personalized K-Pro products that directly tackle your completion's most specific issues — and she's excited to see how things change going forward.

ai skincare robot val game changer
Source: SmartSKN

SmartSKN Labs' robots create your personalized skincare line right in front of you.

"Skincare shouldn’t follow trends. It should follow your data. That’s why we’re building a world where formulas adapt to your skin, not the other way around," Neicu explains of her approach.

At Neicu's lab in Beverly, Mass., clients have their skin type photographed by the Muilli AI Dermascope device. The object has a microscopic level using 60X magnification to take detailed photos of your face. Those pictures are then run through artificial intelligence that directly identifies symptoms such as redness, breakouts and oil production, amongst other issues, to pick the ingredients to fix the problems.

ai skincare robot val game changer
Source: SmartSKN

The Muilli AI Dermascope has a microscopic level using 60X magnification to take detailed photos of your face to run through AI.

After filling out a few questions about your skin on the company's SmartSKN app, the photos, combined with your answers to the questions, give you a detailed map of what your issues are and what's causing your condition while giving you suggestions about how to tackle the problem. The results also tell you why certain ingredients will be included in your own personalized K-Pro products.

With the in-depth information right in front of your eyes, the Korean-made robot mixes your unique formula, bottles your three-step skincare products and even produces the labels.

ai skincare game changer smarskn
Source: SmartSKN

The Korean-made robot mixes your unique formula, bottles your three-step skincare products and even produces the labels.

While the system puts together the perfect recipe for your skin, you have the ability to add any other ingredients into the mixtures if you choose.

For Neicu, technology has the ability to make our skincare simpler, less expensive and yield the best results. "The future of skincare isn’t in the next trending ingredient or another step in your routine. It’s in knowing exactly what your skin needs and delivering it with precision. We’re not here to add to the noise," she emphasizes. "We’re here to build the system that finally makes skincare make sense."

ai skincare game changer smarskn
Source: SmartSKN

Val Neicu is the CEO and Co-Founder of SmartSKN Labs.

Neicu also knows each person's skin type is drastically different and spending hundreds of dollars on products that won't directly address your unique problems is not the solution. "Everyone deserves skincare made for their skin, not someone like them. With AI personalization, we give people confidence that their products finally fit their needs," the businesswoman adds. "Personalized, on-demand manufacturing isn’t just the future of skincare. It’s how we eliminate waste, reduce overproduction and build a more sustainable industry from the ground up."

