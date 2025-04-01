Personalized Innovation: How Val Neicu's AI-Generated Skin Care Startup SmartSKN Is Shaping the Future

"Skincare shouldn’t follow trends. It should follow your data. That’s why we’re building a world where formulas adapt to your skin, not the other way around," Neicu explains of her approach.

At Neicu's lab in Beverly, Mass., clients have their skin type photographed by the Muilli AI Dermascope device. The object has a microscopic level using 60X magnification to take detailed photos of your face. Those pictures are then run through artificial intelligence that directly identifies symptoms such as redness, breakouts and oil production, amongst other issues, to pick the ingredients to fix the problems.