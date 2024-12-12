NEWS Valerie Bertinelli, 64, Says She's 'Proud' of Herself After Sharing Viral Underwear Photo: 'I Have Been Coming to Terms With My Body' Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli reflected on the overwhelming response she got after posting a photo in her underwear.

Valerie Bertinelli is comfortable in her skin no matter what the haters say. In a preview of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show — which airs Friday, December 13 — the 64-year-old reflected on the overwhelming reaction she got after posting a viral underwear selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram 'You can't make everybody like you. And I'm okay with that,' Valerie Bertinelli said.

Article continues below advertisement

When co-host Ross Matthews asked the actress why she chose to share her figure with the world, she replied, “Well, you know what, I have been coming to terms with my body now, aging, and I saw myself in the light and I went, ‘Oh I'm not mad at that.’” The TV personality then lifted her shirt to show off her stomach, which was met with applause.

Article continues below advertisement

“Like all those, you know, planks and sit-ups I've done, you can see underneath the saggy skin,” Bertinelli quipped. “But I have to say … it's 64 years of gravity. It's science. If you focus in on that picture, you're gonna see the little saggies and I'm proud of them because I'm 64. It’s a belly.” The Food Network alum also suggested people in her comments section thought they had the right to bash her body.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram Valerie Bertinelli said she doesn't think she's 'too thin' or 'too fat' at size 10.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why, why, why? And there's so many people, ‘You're too thin, you're too fat, you're out of shape. You're in shape. Oh my God. I want those abs. Oh my God, you're ugly.’ So, what I've learned is my dad was wrong. You can't make everybody like you. And I'm okay with that, finally, at this age,” she explained. "I don't like that I was part of that manipulation of our brains of we have to look a certain way. We have to be a certain weight," Bertinelli continued. "I'm a size 10. How is that too thin? I'm a size 10. How is that too fat? I'm just me. It's my body."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli posted a selfie in a black bra and underwear as she discussed the 'madness my body has been through.'

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-one broke the internet on December 3, after sharing a selfie in only a black bra and underwear. In the snapshot, the brunette beauty’s curves were on full display as she posed in front of the sink with a box of hair dye.

Article continues below advertisement

“At some point, I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year. But right now, every lump, bump, wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan, ready to color my roots late on a Monday night,” she penned. After tons of trolls took to the comment section to diss the Golden Globe winner, she shared another post condemning the behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram 'I hope you find a place in your heart to not judge yourself as harshly as you judge others,' Valerie Bertinelli said to her haters.