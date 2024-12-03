Valerie Bertinelli, 64, Confidently Poses in Bra and Underwear as Actress Admits Her Body Went Through 'Madness' This Year: Photo
Valerie Bertinelli is still a 10 at 64!
The One Day at a Time star shared a stripped-down photo of herself while adding a bit of positivity to her 1.6 million Instagram followers' feeds on Monday, December 2.
"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," Bertinelli captioned her social media post — which featured Bertinelli smiling softly as she snapped a mirror selfie in a black bra and matching underwear.
The brunette beauty appeared to hint at potential health woes she endured during 2024, though there was no further elaboration on the matter.
Opting not to go into further detail, Bertinelli continued: "But right now every lump, bump, wrinkle, and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."
The Hot in Cleveland actress — who shares her son Wolfgang with her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen — looked amazing in the picture, prompting famous friends and fans to praise her in the comments section.
"You look great! ❤️," Kristin Chenoweth declared, as Jennifer Love Hewitt exclaimed, "I love you so much!" and Rosie O'Donnell wrote: "Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥."
A fan chimed in, "With all the changes in life, a strong body mind and soul carries us through! Valerie you look amazing!🫰🏼♥️🙌🏼," while another supporter gushed, "Valerie, you have never been more beautiful. Your body shows a life lived and loved. It could not be more perfect ❤️."
"Gorgeous!!! Love that you do your own roots!!! Mad respect for you!!" a third admirer replied.
A fourth supporter penned, "Such a powerful picture. Show what you have even if you feel it a war zone. Every woman should love her body. Every woman viewing this as problematic go look at your own body learn to love it, accept it and show it. Only if you're comfortable allowing people to see you. Congrats Valerie, btw I love your cook book."
Bertinelli's body-positivity post comes less than one month after she candidly opened up about dealing with mental health struggles last month.
"I had a really bad anxiety attack today," the Valerie's Home Cooking host confessed via Instagram on November 17 alongside a video of her hand shaking. "I haven’t had one like this in a very, very long time. A few hours ago, I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn’t stop shaking."
"Gratefully these attacks have become much more infrequent, so this one took me a little bit by surprise today. This is the after effect," Bertinelli said of her trembling hand. "As I’m going through the actual attack (lol attack is such an appropriate word. My body and my mind feels like it’s actually under attack 😅) Anyway…I almost disassociate and am focused solely on calming down and finding any road to a more relaxed and peaceful body. Because I know it’s just my brain overthinking and catastrophizing but my body goes into overdrive and I have no control over it."