Valerie Bertinelli, 64, Confidently Poses in Bra and Underwear as Actress Admits Her Body Went Through 'Madness' This Year: Photo

Bertinelli's body-positivity post comes less than one month after she candidly opened up about dealing with mental health struggles last month.

"I had a really bad anxiety attack today," the Valerie's Home Cooking host confessed via Instagram on November 17 alongside a video of her hand shaking. "I haven’t had one like this in a very, very long time. A few hours ago, I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn’t stop shaking."

"Gratefully these attacks have become much more infrequent, so this one took me a little bit by surprise today. This is the after effect," Bertinelli said of her trembling hand. "As I’m going through the actual attack (lol attack is such an appropriate word. My body and my mind feels like it’s actually under attack 😅) Anyway…I almost disassociate and am focused solely on calming down and finding any road to a more relaxed and peaceful body. Because I know it’s just my brain overthinking and catastrophizing but my body goes into overdrive and I have no control over it."