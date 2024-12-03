Andy Cohen Weighs in on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 Shake-Up: The 'Absolute Right Thing to Do'

Andy Cohen is totally on board with Vanderpump Rules' new cast shake-up.

“Bravo announced, or word got out, that they are revamping the show and I have to say, this is, first of all, the absolute right thing to do,” he said on Monday, December 2, during his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live.

His comments came shortly after Bravo confirmed the series will return for Season 12 with a completely new cast of SUR-vers, while Lisa Vanderpump remains at the helm.