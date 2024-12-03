Andy Cohen Weighs in on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 Shake-Up: The 'Absolute Right Thing to Do'
Andy Cohen is totally on board with Vanderpump Rules' new cast shake-up.
“Bravo announced, or word got out, that they are revamping the show and I have to say, this is, first of all, the absolute right thing to do,” he said on Monday, December 2, during his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live.
His comments came shortly after Bravo confirmed the series will return for Season 12 with a completely new cast of SUR-vers, while Lisa Vanderpump remains at the helm.
The show was originally centered on the staff at the West Hollywood hotspot, SUR (S--- Unique Restaurant).
Cohen explained the shift was inevitable, given how much the former cast members’ lives have evolved over the years.
“I am so impressed with how production kept the show going over the last, I’m gonna say four years, when slowly but surely none of them were working at SUR,” the Bravo executive explained.
“The entire point of the show morphed and changed as it went on, and it wound up that James Kennedy was the only one with any kind of footprint at SUR because he was DJ-ing there occasionally and now he’s gone on and he’s got a residency in Vegas and he’s having great success and they’re all having good success outside of SUR,” Cohen continued.
The host praised Season 11 for providing a fitting send-off to the original cast.
“If you look at the last episode of last season, it really did. Watch the last ten minutes or five minutes, it felt like an absolute series finale. So, congratulations,” he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Bravo’s reboot promises a brand-new group of “close-knit” SUR-vers navigating the drama of their personal and professional lives. The production is set to begin in 2025, though details on the premiere date and new cast have yet to be revealed.
"What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again," executive producer Alex Baskin stated. "With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."
Vanderpump echoed the sentiment as she is also thrilled about the show’s evolution.
"The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all," she said in a statement. "In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules."
The reality show premiered on Bravo in 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The original cast featured Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney. Eventually, fan-favorites, including Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright joined the series.