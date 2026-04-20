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Vanessa Trump Is 'in Favor' of Boyfriend Tiger Woods Seeking Treatment After DUI: 'She Supports Him'

vanessa trump supports tiger woods treatment after dui
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump 'supports' boyfriend Tiger Woods' treatment journey following his DUI arrest.

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April 20 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump is standing firmly by Tiger Woods — especially during one of his toughest moments.

On Sunday, April 19, a source told an outlet that the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly supporting her golfer boyfriend as he seeks treatment following his recent DUI arrest.

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image of Vanessa Trump is 'fully supporting' Tiger Woods as he undergoes treatment following his DUI arrest.
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Vanessa Trump is 'fully supporting' Tiger Woods as he undergoes treatment following his DUI arrest.

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“Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it,” the source shared.

“She still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary,” the insider continued, pointing to the couple’s “strong bond.”

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Vanessa remains hopeful about what’s ahead, as she reportedly feels “positive” about Tiger’s future.

“Her optimistic outlook is good for him, although there is a long way to go," the insider suggested.

“[The pair] communicate while he is away and both know it’s important to do so,” a second source revealed.

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image of Vanessa Trump encouraged the golfer to seek intensive therapy, claims a source.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump encouraged the golfer to seek intensive therapy, claims a source.

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Still, the situation hasn’t been easy for the model.

“Vanessa suffered through some rough spots but has always been on his side even when she worried about him,” the first insider added.

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As OK! previously reported, Tiger entered treatment after his March 27 arrest, during which he was found with two hydrocodone pills and showed signs of impairment.

Since then, Vanessa has remained a steady presence.

"She has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life. She loves him and cares about him. She wants him to feel good, play well, and be happy,” another source added.

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image of Tiger Woods was arrested in March.
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Tiger Woods was arrested in March.

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She even made her support public as headlines surrounding the arrest intensified — including footage of Tiger joking, "this is fun," while in a police car.

"Love you," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram Story, alongside a cozy photo of the two together.

Another source emphasized that while critics "are quick to judge" the golf legend for his struggles, "he’s living through a lot of pain and has been for enough years where it has taken a toll on his quality of life in addition to his golf game."

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image of Tiger Woods is committed to recovery and has stepped away to focus on his health and well-being.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is committed to recovery and has stepped away to focus on his health and well-being.

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Still, Tiger is said to be focused on moving forward.

"He is committed now to getting better, however long that takes," the insider said. "His family is behind him. They support him."

On March 31, Tiger addressed the situation himself.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," he said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," the athlete added. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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