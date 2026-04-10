Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump 'Has Been There' for Golfer as He Seeks Treatment After DUI Arrest: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'

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Though Tiger Woods was formally charged with a DUI after his March 27 car crash and arrest, girlfriend Vanessa Trump isn't giving up hope that the athlete can overcome his issues. Woods is currently seeking treatment after he was found with two hydrocodone pills during the arrest, where he showed signs of impairment.

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'She Wants Him to Be Happy'

Source: @tigerwoods/x A source said Vanessa Trump has 'been there' for Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest and drama.

"She has been there for him despite how busy she is with her children and her own life. She loves him and cares about him," an insider told an outlet. "She wants him to feel good, play well, and be happy." The source noted people "are quick to judge" the iconic golfer, 50, for his personal demons, "but he’s living through a lot of pain and has been for enough years where it has taken a toll on his quality of life in addition to his golf game." "He is committed now to getting better, however long that takes," they insisted. "His family is behind him. They support him."

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Vanessa Trump Supported Tiger Woods Via Social Media

Source: mega Tiger Woods is seeking treatment after being found with painkillers.

As more damaging headlines came out about the arrest — including cop car footage of Woods sarcastically muttering, "this is fun," the mother-of-five, 48, publicly showed her support for the golfer on social media. "Love you," Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife captioned an Instagram Story photo of them cuddled up together.

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Source: @officialvanessatrump/instagram The duo reportedly started dating in late 2024.

The blonde beauty — who first sparked romance rumors with the father-of-two in late 2024 — isn't the only one in the athlete's circle that's concerned, as another insider told People his family has been well aware of his struggles, which stem from multiple injuries and surgeries. "They want to do whatever they can to help him through this period and get back to as normal a life as possible after all of these years in the public eye," the source explained. "They know his more recent life with pain has been tough, and they hope people will offer him some kindness."

Tiger Woods Is Getting Treatment

Source: mega The golfer is getting help for his issues and prioritizing his 'well-being.'