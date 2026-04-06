Vanessa Trump 'Will Never Leave' 'Gazillionaire' Boyfriend Tiger Woods Despite Golfer's DUI Arrest: 'He's Still a Major Catch'

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'He's Still a Major Catch'

Source: @tigerwoods/x Vanessa Trump has no plans to break up with boyfriend Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest and car crash, a source claimed.

According to the source, the dad-of-two, 50, is "still a major catch" in their town of Palm Beach, Fla., where he's known as "the hottest bachelor." "He’s the biggest golfer in the world, and he’s a gazillionaire," the source added. "There aren’t that many options." Vanessa, 48, even publicly supported her man amid the scandal, posting a photo of them on Instagram alongside the words, "Love you." The insider claimed Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife lives a very private life as she co-parents their five children and doesn't socialize much outside of her relationship with her beau. In fact, the source claimed "her only friend" was once Bettina Anderson, 39, but after the socialite started dating Donald Jr., 48, Vanessa cut her off because she felt "she got played." (Bettina and Don Jr. got engaged in December 2025.)

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Inside Tiger Woods' Latest Car Crash

Source: @tigerwoods/x The athlete and Vanessa Trump began dating in late 2024.

As OK! reported, when cops arrived to the car crash scene in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27, Tiger showed signs of impairment and was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He explained he suffers from persistent pain due to multiple surgeries and injuries. While he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to give a urine sample. The star looked tired and glassy-eyed in his mugshot.

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Source: mega The golfer revealed he's now seeking treatment and focused on his health.

The athlete claimed the accident was a result of him changing radio stations and being distracted by his phone. "The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer reported of the crash. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

The Golfer Is Getting Help for His Issues

Source: mega Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty after his DUI arrest.