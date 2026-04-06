Vanessa Trump 'Will Never Leave' 'Gazillionaire' Boyfriend Tiger Woods Despite Golfer's DUI Arrest: 'He's Still a Major Catch'
April 6 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Though Tiger Woods landed himself in hot water once again after being arrested for a DUI following a rollover car crash, an insider claimed girlfriend Vanessa Haydon has no plans to end their romance.
The two began dating in late 2024, waiting until March 2025 to go Instagram official with PDA-packed photos.
'He's Still a Major Catch'
According to the source, the dad-of-two, 50, is "still a major catch" in their town of Palm Beach, Fla., where he's known as "the hottest bachelor."
"He’s the biggest golfer in the world, and he’s a gazillionaire," the source added. "There aren’t that many options."
Vanessa, 48, even publicly supported her man amid the scandal, posting a photo of them on Instagram alongside the words, "Love you."
The insider claimed Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife lives a very private life as she co-parents their five children and doesn't socialize much outside of her relationship with her beau.
In fact, the source claimed "her only friend" was once Bettina Anderson, 39, but after the socialite started dating Donald Jr., 48, Vanessa cut her off because she felt "she got played." (Bettina and Don Jr. got engaged in December 2025.)
Inside Tiger Woods' Latest Car Crash
As OK! reported, when cops arrived to the car crash scene in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27, Tiger showed signs of impairment and was found with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He explained he suffers from persistent pain due to multiple surgeries and injuries.
While he passed a breathalyzer test, he refused to give a urine sample. The star looked tired and glassy-eyed in his mugshot.
- Tiger Woods Kissed Girlfriend Vanessa Trump in Rare Loved-Up Appearance Before Shocking Car Crash
- Tiger Woods' Ex Kristin Smith Admits Golfer's 'Triggering' Arrest Is 'Deeply Unsettling' as She Lives in 'Fear' After 'Unrelated' Trauma
- Engagement Rumors: Tiger Woods 'Realized How Lucky He Is To Be Here' After Car Crash, Could Pop The Question
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The athlete claimed the accident was a result of him changing radio stations and being distracted by his phone.
"The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer reported of the crash. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."
The Golfer Is Getting Help for His Issues
He wound up pleading not guilty in his DUI case.
On Tuesday, March 31, Tiger announced he's getting help for his issues, as he's been involved in multiple other car crashes over the years.
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he said via social media. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," he continued. "I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."