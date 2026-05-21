Vanessa Trump Felt 'Truly Blessed' at Daughter Kai's Graduation Before Announcing Heartbreaking Cancer Bombshell: Watch
May 21 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump is counting her blessings as her daughter Kai Trump graduates from high school amid the former model's shocking cancer announcement.
“This is my first of five [kids graduating], but you couldn’t ask for a better role model," Vanessa, 48, said during a Thursday, May 20, appearance on her daughter's YouTube channel. "She has been such a great guidance to her younger siblings, so I’m truly blessed.”
Vanessa Trump 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of Kai Trump
Vanessa and Kai, 19, spent the day together getting ready for the event, enjoying hair and makeup appointments side by side.
"I can’t believe she’s graduating today. As they get older, we get older, but it’s just amazing how I can still remember bringing her to the young 2’s program, and now here she is, graduating at 19, going off to college," Vanessa gushed about the future college student. "Thank god she's not too far away, she’s close by, but it’s very exciting. I’m very proud of her, I couldn’t be more proud."
In addition to Kai, Vanessa shares four other children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
Vanessa Trump Announced Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
The milestone comes one day after Vanessa announced her shocking b----- cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, May 20.
"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the New York native wrote in a post shared via Instagram.
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Vanessa Trump Revealed Procedure Earlier in the Week
In her lengthy statement, Vanessa revealed she underwent a procedure related to her diagnosis earlier that week.
"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she continued. "Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
Kai Trump Showed Support for Vanessa Trump After Cancer Announcement
Kai, who is set to start her first year at the University of Miami in the fall, showed support for her mother by posting a tribute on her Instagram Stories.
"Strongest person I know. Love you," she captioned the snap, which showed the mom-of-five next to her teen, who was all smiles while dressed in a cap and gown.