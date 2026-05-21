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Vanessa Trump Felt 'Truly Blessed' at Daughter Kai's Graduation Before Announcing Heartbreaking Cancer Bombshell: Watch

Photo of Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Vanessa Trump announced her cancer diagnosis the same week her daughter Kai Trump graduated from high school.

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May 21 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump is counting her blessings as her daughter Kai Trump graduates from high school amid the former model's shocking cancer announcement.

“This is my first of five [kids graduating], but you couldn’t ask for a better role model," Vanessa, 48, said during a Thursday, May 20, appearance on her daughter's YouTube channel. "She has been such a great guidance to her younger siblings, so I’m truly blessed.”

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Vanessa Trump 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of Kai Trump

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Photo of Vanessa Trump spent the day with Kai Trump as they got ready for her graduation.
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Vanessa Trump spent the day with Kai Trump as they got ready for her graduation.

Vanessa and Kai, 19, spent the day together getting ready for the event, enjoying hair and makeup appointments side by side.

"I can’t believe she’s graduating today. As they get older, we get older, but it’s just amazing how I can still remember bringing her to the young 2’s program, and now here she is, graduating at 19, going off to college," Vanessa gushed about the future college student. "Thank god she's not too far away, she’s close by, but it’s very exciting. I’m very proud of her, I couldn’t be more proud."

In addition to Kai, Vanessa shares four other children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

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Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Vanessa Trump made a rare appearance on her daughter Kai Trump's YouTube channel.

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Vanessa Trump Announced Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Vanessa Trump revealed she was diagnosed with b----- cancer on May 20.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump revealed she was diagnosed with b----- cancer on May 20.

The milestone comes one day after Vanessa announced her shocking b----- cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, May 20.

"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the New York native wrote in a post shared via Instagram.

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Vanessa Trump Revealed Procedure Earlier in the Week

Photo of Vanessa Trump thanked her medical team for a procedure she underwent earlier in the week.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump thanked her medical team for a procedure she underwent earlier in the week.

In her lengthy statement, Vanessa revealed she underwent a procedure related to her diagnosis earlier that week.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she continued. "Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Kai Trump Showed Support for Vanessa Trump After Cancer Announcement

Photo of Kai Trump shared a tribute dedicated to her mother, Vanessa Trump, after news of her cancer diagnosis hit headlines.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump shared a tribute dedicated to her mother, Vanessa Trump, after news of her cancer diagnosis hit headlines.

Kai, who is set to start her first year at the University of Miami in the fall, showed support for her mother by posting a tribute on her Instagram Stories.

"Strongest person I know. Love you," she captioned the snap, which showed the mom-of-five next to her teen, who was all smiles while dressed in a cap and gown.

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