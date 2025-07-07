Vanessa Williams, 62, Stuns in Colorful Jumpsuit With Daughter Sasha Fox at Wimbledon: Photos
Tennis, anyone? Vanessa Williams showed up in style for her first trip to Wimbledon, wearing a colorful sleeveless jumpsuit while joined by her daughter Sasha Fox.
Williams, 62, shared photos of her trippy '60s-inspired outfit that featured a halter neckline and wide legs in an Instagram post on Monday, July 7. Fox — whom Williams shares with ex-husband Rick Fox — went with a more traditional Wimbledon look, with the 25-year-old wearing a classic short-sleeved black-and-white polka dot dress. She added a black choker with a large pendant and several silver necklaces.
A Proud Mother and Daughter
"First time at Wimbledon with my gorgeous daughter @sashafox," the Ugly Betty alum wrote in the caption of her post. She also shared a close-up selfie of the duo.
"Stunning!!! Love the outfit," one fan gushed in the comments section, while a second wrote, "Looking gorgeous."
A third person reminisced, "We all remember when your daughter was a young child. They grow up so fast."
Vanessa wed former NBA star turned actor Rick, 55, in September 1999. The duo were married for five years, divorcing in 2004. They welcomed Sasha in May 2000.
The pair haver maintained a healthy coparenting relationship and remained friendly, with Rick making a guest appearance on Ugly Betty in 2007.
Vanessa is a mother-of-four, as she shares three children her first ex-husband, Ramon Hervey. They include daughters Melanie Hervey, 38, and Jillian Hervey, 36, as well as son Devin Hervey, 32.
Vanessa Williams Has Been Busy in London
While Vanessa had a mother-daughter day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she's been a busy lady while in London, where she's been starring in the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada as Miranda Priestley. Meryl Streep made the role iconic in the 2006 film, earning an Oscar nomination.
Vanessa joined several of her costars to take part opening the London Pride parade Mayor Sadiq Khan on June 29. She posed for a photo at the event alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful in a post shared to the musical's Instagram page.
Vanessa Williams Is a Hot Ticket in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
The Devil Wears Prada began previews in late October 2024 at the Dominion Theatre and opened on December 1, 2024.
"I channel Miranda through the dialog [from the movie]," the former Miss America told a news outlet in July 2024. "A lot of the dialog is actually taken from the actual film. So what you'll hear me do on stage is the dialog that people know and love and have memorized."
"The first number that I do is called 'The House of Miranda.' And the very last words that I sing is 'That's all,' and I walk off," Vanessa explained. "So ... my first lines are, 'Emily, Emily,' and the audience will know, 'Oh, my God, she's coming.'"
Vanessa Williams on Comparisons to Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
“I refused to be compared,” Vanessa told a news outlet in March about how she didn't want anyone contrasting her take on Miranda with that of Meryl's.
“I’ve heard this question over and over again, and I knew that I was going to make it my own … that’s been the feedback from everyone who’s seen it. After they sit down in their seat, they say ‘I completely forgot who was playing it before and I love the journey that you took me on.' And that’s what you have to do as an actor,” she explained.