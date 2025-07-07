Vanessa Williams, 62, Stuns in Colorful Jumpsuit With Daughter Sasha Fox at Wimbledon: Photos

Vanessa Williams rocked a psychedelic-print jumpsuit on her first Wimbledon outing.

Williams, 62, shared photos of her trippy '60s-inspired outfit that featured a halter neckline and wide legs in an Instagram post on Monday, July 7. Fox — whom Williams shares with ex-husband Rick Fox — went with a more traditional Wimbledon look, with the 25-year-old wearing a classic short-sleeved black-and-white polka dot dress. She added a black choker with a large pendant and several silver necklaces.

Tennis, anyone? Vanessa Williams showed up in style for her first trip to Wimbledon , wearing a colorful sleeveless jumpsuit while joined by her daughter Sasha Fox .

"First time at Wimbledon with my gorgeous daughter @sashafox," the Ugly Betty alum wrote in the caption of her post. She also shared a close-up selfie of the duo.

"Stunning!!! Love the outfit," one fan gushed in the comments section, while a second wrote, "Looking gorgeous."

A third person reminisced, "We all remember when your daughter was a young child. They grow up so fast."

Vanessa wed former NBA star turned actor Rick, 55, in September 1999. The duo were married for five years, divorcing in 2004. They welcomed Sasha in May 2000.

The pair haver maintained a healthy coparenting relationship and remained friendly, with Rick making a guest appearance on Ugly Betty in 2007.

Vanessa is a mother-of-four, as she shares three children her first ex-husband, Ramon Hervey. They include daughters Melanie Hervey, 38, and Jillian Hervey, 36, as well as son Devin Hervey, 32.