Venus Williams Announces Engagement to Actor Andrea Preti After Epic Comeback Match!

Composite Photos of Venus Williams and Andrea Preti
Source: Mega

Venus Williams confirmed her engagement to Andrea Preti after winning her comeback match.

Profile Image

July 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Venus Williams proves she's a champion both on and off the court. After clinching her first singles victory in nearly two years on July 22, the 45-year-old tennis legend confirmed her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti, 37, during a post-match interview.

In an on-court chat with former tennis player Rennae Stubbs, Stubbs asked, "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"

image of Venus Williams said Andrea Preti ‘encouraged me to keep playing’ after tough moments.
Source: Mega

Venus Williams said Andrea Preti ‘encouraged me to keep playing’ after tough moments.

With a radiant smile, Williams replied, "Yes, my fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 while boating along the Amalfi Coast in Nerano, Italy. Their engagement was hinted at when Williams sported a diamond ring on her left hand in February, leading to speculation that intensified during a red carpet appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

image of Andrea Preti made his courtside debut as Venus Williams’ fiancé at the DC Open.
Source: Mega

Andrea Preti made his courtside debut as Venus Williams’ fiancé at the DC Open.

Williams returned to competitive play at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, defeating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in her opening round match —marking her first singles win since the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

Remarkably, this victory made her the oldest player to win a WTA-level match since Martina Navratilova did so in 2004 at the age of 47.

MORE ON:
venus williams

Reflecting on her journey, Williams said, "There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day."

image of Venus Williams said her fiancé had 'never seen me play’ before her stunning comeback win.
Source: Mega

Venus Williams said her fiancé had 'never seen me play’ before her stunning comeback win.

About her fiancé, she continued, "He encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."

Williams' engagement comes three years after she spoke candidly to Glamour U.K. about the benefits of being single.

image of Venus Williams first sparked romance rumors with Andrea Preti in July 2024.
Source: Mega

Venus Williams first sparked romance rumors with Andrea Preti in July 2024.

She emphasized the importance of balance and personal time, saying, "At the end of the day, I have my two hours of quiet and nobody’s there, no one’s talking and it’s just my moment."

Yet, she was open to love, stating, "When life changes, you’ve got to know when to change. You can’t hold on to either a relationship or the singleness. You have to be able to move at the time – and even if you don’t want to or aren’t ready, you’ve just got to go with it."

