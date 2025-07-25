Venus Williams Announces Engagement to Actor Andrea Preti After Epic Comeback Match!

Venus Williams proves she's a champion both on and off the court. After clinching her first singles victory in nearly two years on July 22, the 45-year-old tennis legend confirmed her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti, 37, during a post-match interview.

In an on-court chat with former tennis player Rennae Stubbs, Stubbs asked, "You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"