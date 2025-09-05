or
Article continues below advertisement
Venus Williams Demands Sister Serena's Support at US Open: 'You Need to Show Up!'

Composite Photos of Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Laylah Fernandez
Source: Mega; @serena/TikTok

Venus Williams urged sister Serena to attend her US Open matches.

Profile Image

Sept. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Venus Williams is making waves at the 2025 US Open, yet her sister Serena Williams has been notably absent from the stands as her sibling enjoys a Cinderella run.

In an electrifying match on Monday, September 1, Venus, 45, and her doubles partner Leylah Fernandez, 22, advanced to the quarterfinals, thrilling a packed crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. (They later got eliminated after being beaten by Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková on Tuesday, September 2.)

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Venus Williams
Source: Mega

Venus Williams played in the 2025 US Open.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their victory, Venus openly called out Serena for not attending the tournament.

"She's so happy for Leylah and I and she's given us advice," Venus said during an on-court interview with ESPN. "We just need her in the [player's] box. My message is: Serena, you need to show up."

The Williams sisters have a storied history, capturing a combined total of 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles over the years. However, Serena, 43, has been out of the professional circuit since the 2022 US Open. In August of that year, she made the announcement that it was time to "move on from playing tennis."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Serena Williams
Source: Mega

Venus and Serena Williams used to be doubles partners.

Article continues below advertisement

While she hasn't been present in New York City, Serena has been keeping tabs from home.

On Sunday, August 31, she took to TikTok to share her mixed feelings about Venus' partnership with Leylah.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Mega

Serena Williams expressed was bittersweet over Venus Williams having a new doubles partner.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you see your sister @Venus Williams has a new doubles partner @leylahanniefernandez and you are really happy she's winning with someone else…" she captioned a video, showing her struggling to conceal her emotions with a forced smile.

After winning their opening round match on Thursday, August 28, Venus delivered a humorous remark about her skills in doubles.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Serena Williams
Source: Mega

Serena Williams had high praises for her sister on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn't very good at doubles," she joked. "Our energy really matched each other in terms of determination, in terms of not giving up, in terms of really still just focused and dialed in in every single thing. That felt amazing because I never really played with a partner — outside of Serena, obviously — who had that kind of mentality, so it was really fun."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Venus Williams and Laylah Fernandez
Source: @serena/TikTok

Serena Williams drew inspiration from Venus' new doubles journey.

Despite her impressive doubles performance, Venus faced a tough battle in her first round singles match against Karolina Muchová on August 25, losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. However, the fight earned her sister's admiration.

"Strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration…there's not enough words to describe how proud I am of you @VenusWilliams," Serena shared on Instagram. "P.S. I hope to be like you."

