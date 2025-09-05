NEWS Venus Williams Demands Sister Serena's Support at US Open: 'You Need to Show Up!' Source: Mega; @serena/TikTok Venus Williams urged sister Serena to attend her US Open matches. OK! Staff Sept. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Venus Williams is making waves at the 2025 US Open, yet her sister Serena Williams has been notably absent from the stands as her sibling enjoys a Cinderella run. In an electrifying match on Monday, September 1, Venus, 45, and her doubles partner Leylah Fernandez, 22, advanced to the quarterfinals, thrilling a packed crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. (They later got eliminated after being beaten by Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková on Tuesday, September 2.)

Source: Mega Venus Williams played in the 2025 US Open.

Following their victory, Venus openly called out Serena for not attending the tournament. "She's so happy for Leylah and I and she's given us advice," Venus said during an on-court interview with ESPN. "We just need her in the [player's] box. My message is: Serena, you need to show up." The Williams sisters have a storied history, capturing a combined total of 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles over the years. However, Serena, 43, has been out of the professional circuit since the 2022 US Open. In August of that year, she made the announcement that it was time to "move on from playing tennis."

Source: Mega Venus and Serena Williams used to be doubles partners.

While she hasn't been present in New York City, Serena has been keeping tabs from home. On Sunday, August 31, she took to TikTok to share her mixed feelings about Venus' partnership with Leylah.

@serena When you see your sister @Venus Williams has a new doubles partner @leylahanniefernandez and you are really happy she’s winning with someone else… ♬ original sound - Serenawilliams Source: Mega Serena Williams expressed was bittersweet over Venus Williams having a new doubles partner.

"When you see your sister @Venus Williams has a new doubles partner @leylahanniefernandez and you are really happy she's winning with someone else…" she captioned a video, showing her struggling to conceal her emotions with a forced smile. After winning their opening round match on Thursday, August 28, Venus delivered a humorous remark about her skills in doubles.

Source: Mega Serena Williams had high praises for her sister on social media.

"I wasn't very good at doubles," she joked. "Our energy really matched each other in terms of determination, in terms of not giving up, in terms of really still just focused and dialed in in every single thing. That felt amazing because I never really played with a partner — outside of Serena, obviously — who had that kind of mentality, so it was really fun."

Source: @serena/TikTok Serena Williams drew inspiration from Venus' new doubles journey.