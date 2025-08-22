Serena Williams Reveals Marriage Advice She Gave to Venus, Admits Helping Plan Her Sister's Wedding Is 'Overwhelming'
While Serena Williams is over the moon for sister Venus Williams after she confirmed her engagement to actor Andrea Preti, the former admitted on the Thursday, August 21, episode of Today that the wedding planning process has been a bit stressful.
Serena revealed they already embarked on a bachelorette trip, but they're still in the midst of "planning lots of different parties and events."
Serena Williams Gives Venus Marriage Advice
"It’s actually overwhelming," the mom-of-two, 43, admitted. "And I told Venus yesterday, ‘One more thing that you want me to do and I’m done. That’s it.'"
Serena was also asked what advice she's given her sibling, 45, to which she said, "Always have fun, to always go on dates, to take a moment and just, like, dance. Let your guard down and just let you feel vulnerable."
"I’m no expert. I definitely am not perfect," she added of marriage, having wed Alexis Ohanian, 42, in 2017. The couple share daughters Olympia, 7, and Adria, 2.
Inside Venus Williams and Andrea Preti's Romance
After engagement rumors swirled, Venus confirmed the news in a post-game interview in July.
"You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback?" reporter Rennae Stubbs asked. "You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"
"My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing," she replied.
"There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day," she explained. "So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play."
When Is the Wedding?
As OK! reported, an insider told a news outlet that the nuptials will "take place in September on Italy’s Amalfi Coast."
"[The bachelorette party] was just really wonderful and so much fun. It was just family and friends — and the wedding will be the same," they added.
Preti, 37, and his fiancée were first linked in July 2024, and this past February, engagement rumors popped up after Venus was seen with a diamond ring while in Italy.