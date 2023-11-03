Vera Clinic: Setting the Gold Standard in Hair Transplant Turkey

In the realm of transformative hair transplant Turkey, Vera Clinic stands out as a sign of excellence. Nestled in the heart of Istanbul, this prestigious clinic has not only redefined the landscape of hair transplant Istanbul surgery but has also garnered international acclaim for its outstanding achievements. In 2021, Vera Clinic was honored with the European Medical Award, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in medical care.

What Is Hair Transplant Turkey?

Hair transplant surgery, a minor yet sophisticated medical procedure, involves relocating healthy hair follicles from areas with dense hair growth to regions on the scalp that lack follicles. Among the cutting-edge techniques employed, FUE hair transplant Turkey (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a widely practiced method. In FUE hair transplant Turkey, individual hair follicles are meticulously extracted and transplanted to the recipient area.

Another innovative approach, DHI hair transplant Turkey (Direct Hair Implantation), streamlines the process by implanting hair follicles directly into the balding scalp, eliminating the need for pre-shaving. Sapphire FUE hair transplant Turkey, a refined variation, employs transparent blades that enhance precision, allowing for densely packed follicles, resulting in a lush and natural appearance.

European Medical Award 2021: Recognizing Unparalleled Excellence

The European Medical Award, a prestigious accolade, is a testament to Vera Clinic's dedication to providing world-class medical services. This coveted award underscores Vera Clinic's outstanding contributions to the field of hair transplant Turkey and its commitment to delivering exceptional results to patients from across the globe.