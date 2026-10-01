Feds Say Vermont Man Vowed to Kill Donald Trump and Plant Bomb at White House in Multiple Online Threats
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 12:13 p.m. ET
A Vermont man directly contacted the FBI and threatened to kill President Donald Trump, claiming he was going to "shoot him in the head" or "plant a bomb in the White House."
The man, named Keegan Lagasse, made numerous threats to federal investigators and has since been detained.
'I'm Gonna Murder All Them'
Lagasse, 21, made his first threat in November of 2025.
"I'm gonna murder all Them," Lasgasse allegedly wrote to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC).
"This is Keegan im gonna shoot Him in the head or im gonna plant a bomb and blow up the White House soon," Lagasse added. "Murder for hire I might have someone else Kill Him."
He submitted a second threat to the tip line in July of 2026 that read, "Im gonna kill Trump."
Lagasse Has a History of Threats
Prosecutors acknowledged while arguing for Lagasse's detention that the potential shooter did not have "immediate physical capabilities to fulfill all the threats," but added, "the repetitive nature of the threats and the necessary responses of law enforcement made the circumstances more serious."
Lagasse has a history of making serious threats.
The DOJ's case against him notes that the young Richford man "posted a video of himself holding an apparent rifle on a social media platform" weeks before he threatened to "shoot up" a local high school.
He also made several threats to "shoot up" Richford High School between 2023 and 2024 and made similar threats against Missisquoi and Essex High Schools, as well as toward the Cadillac Motel and a convenience in St. Albans, a small town near the Canadian border.
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Lagasse Faces 5 Years in Prison
"Following the November 2025 presidential threat, the defendant reportedly admitted to interviewing investigators that he contacted the FBI tip line and stated he hated and was going kill the president," the DOJ wrote in its complaint. "In July 2026, he reportedly told the State Police dispatch that he had previously made threats about bombs and the president."
Lagasse is charged with willfully making a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the president of the United States. The crime carries a maximum five year prison sentence. He is being held in prison without bail ahead of an October 5 hearing for his arraignment.
Multiple Threats Have Been Made on Trump's Life
Trump has faced numerous threats on his life throughout his time in politics. Most notably, he was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Penn.
In September 2024, potential shooter Ryan Routh prepared to shoot Trump at one of his golf courses before he was thwarted by Secret Service.
Shooter Cole Thomas Allen also tried to storm the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2026 in an attempt to take out Trump and other government officials but was apprehended.