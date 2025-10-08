Victoria Beckham Developed an 'Incredibly Unhealthy' Eating Disorder After She Was Weighed on TV: 'I Was Never Honest About It'

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham is coming clean about her past struggles in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, which hits the streaming platform on Thursday, October 9. The fashion designer, 51, revealed she used to have an eating disorder, something not even her closest loved ones knew about.

Victoria Beckham Reveals Secret Eating Disorder

"When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, and I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it in public," she noted in the documentary. "It really affects you when you’re being told constantly that you’re not good enough and I suppose that’s been with me my whole life." The mom-of-four explained her relationship with food took a turn south when she was weighed on TV just six months after she gave birth to her and husband David Beckham's first child in 1999. "We laugh about it and we joke about it, when we were on television, but I was really, really young and that hurts," the star confessed.

The Spice Girls alum, who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group, noted she's been dubbed both "Porky Posh" and "Skinny Posh." "I mean, you know it’s been a lot, and that is hard. I had no control over what’s been written about me, pictures that were being taken, and I suppose I wanted to control that, you know, control it with the clothing," the former singer spilled. "I could control my weight, and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way."

Did Victoria Beckham Have Plastic Surgery?

The British beauty began to not "like" herself, something that may have led to her past decision to go under the knife, as she previously got b----- implants. "If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]," she admitted to a magazine, noting she underwent another surgery to have them removed. "It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her," Victoria explained of one day warning her daughter about her decision. "But we’re not there just yet."

