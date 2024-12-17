NEWS Did Victoria Beckham Get a Nose Job? Star Admits 'a Lot of People' Accuse Her of Having Rhinoplasty Source: mega Victoria Beckham talked makeup, confidence and more on 'Today.'

Victoria Beckham has been famous since the Spice Girls hit the scene '90s, and though her looks have changed since then, she insisted she never underwent rhinoplasty despite the never-ending rumors. The fashion designer, 50, addressed the gossip while chatting with Zanna Roberts Rassi for a segment on the Monday, December 16, episode of Today.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Victoria Beckham insisted she 'never' had a nose job.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose," the mom-of-four spilled. "I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never." Beckham chalked up any changes to "clever contouring," calling herself "makeup-obsessed."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The fashion designer said her nose can look different because of 'clever contouring' with makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

In the same interview, the British beauty also discussed confidence, admitting, "I think you care less about what others think as you get older. Even when I look at pictures of me when I was younger, I was obviously more insecure." "I think the older you get, the more you accept who you are, you respect who you are," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Beckham previously revealed she underwent a b----- augmentation but had the implants removed years later. "I should probably say, don’t mess with your b----," she penned in a publicized letter to herself. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The singer left the Spice Girls to focus on fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2023 interview with Allure, Beckham revealed she never discussed the surgery with her daughter, Harper, now 13. "If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]," she disclosed. "It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her." The star hinted that undergoing surgery was due to insecurities.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Beckham had her implants removed.