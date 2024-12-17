Did Victoria Beckham Get a Nose Job? Star Admits 'a Lot of People' Accuse Her of Having Rhinoplasty
Victoria Beckham has been famous since the Spice Girls hit the scene '90s, and though her looks have changed since then, she insisted she never underwent rhinoplasty despite the never-ending rumors.
The fashion designer, 50, addressed the gossip while chatting with Zanna Roberts Rassi for a segment on the Monday, December 16, episode of Today.
"I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose," the mom-of-four spilled. "I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never."
Beckham chalked up any changes to "clever contouring," calling herself "makeup-obsessed."
In the same interview, the British beauty also discussed confidence, admitting, "I think you care less about what others think as you get older. Even when I look at pictures of me when I was younger, I was obviously more insecure."
"I think the older you get, the more you accept who you are, you respect who you are," she added.
Beckham previously revealed she underwent a b----- augmentation but had the implants removed years later.
"I should probably say, don’t mess with your b----," she penned in a publicized letter to herself. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got."
In a 2023 interview with Allure, Beckham revealed she never discussed the surgery with her daughter, Harper, now 13.
"If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]," she disclosed. "It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her."
The star hinted that undergoing surgery was due to insecurities.
"Is aging hard? Or do you ever look in the mirror and think, 'D---, I look great?' I’ve never done that," she revealed. "I didn’t do it when I was 20. I didn’t do it when I was 30. I didn’t do it at 40."
"I look back at pictures from when I was in the Spice Girls and think, 'Didn’t like your makeup there, didn’t like your outfit there.' As women, I think a lot of us do that. I never thought I looked terrible," Beckham added. "But I don't look back and go, ‘Oh, God, I wish I was that again.’ It’s not as if I’m getting older and I’m like, 'Oh, Christ!' [The aging process] has always been more than that."