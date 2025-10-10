Victoria Beckham's Netflix Documentary: Biggest Revelations

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham 'Desperately Wanted to Be Liked' Before Launching Her Career

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham said she had always wanted to perform before making her debut in the industry.

No topic was left untouched in Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham. Out on October 9, the three-part series shared Beckham's truth as the 51-year-old fashion designer got candid about her experiences on and off the stage, including her life before the Spice Girls. During her childhood in Hertfordshire, Beckham reportedly felt like an outsider because she was bullied and treated like a loner at school. "I was awkward, I wasn't particularly sociable — I just didn't fit in at all. But when you're onstage, for that moment, you're somebody else … I desperately wanted to be liked," she said in the documentary. Since she loved to dance, her parents remortgaged their house to fund her training. "I was aware of the responsibility I had to work very hard," she added. After spending time in the theatre, Beckham developed a confidence that helped her when she auditioned for the Spice Girls when she was 19.

Spice Girls Helped Victoria Beckham Develop Self-Confidence

Source: MEGA The girl group was formed in 1994.

In the Netflix documentary series, Beckham credited the Spice Girls for making her "more lighthearted, more fun." "The Spice Girls made me feel good enough about being me," she gushed about the group, adding she teaches the same lesson to her daughter. "I tell Harper every single day: 'You follow your dreams and be who you are.'"

Victoria Beckham Used Spice Girls' Clothing Budget to Buy Designer Clothes

Source: MEGA The Spice Girls released 'Wannabe' in 1996, which put them on the map.

As the Spice Girls catapulted to stardom, Beckham and her fellow members — Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — received a wardrobe budget that mostly benefited Posh Spice. "You know what I end up getting? A £20 thing from Oxfam. She nicks all my money," Halliwell revealed in the docuseries. Beckham explained, "The other girls weren't really into fashion. That left a really nice budget for me… I went to Gucci. I'd never ever owned a designer garment before. And then, fashion became everything."

What Mel B Said When Victoria Beckham Refused to Join the Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Source: MEGA The Spice Girls reunited in 2019.

Beckham joined the Spice Girls when the members reformed for their first reunion in 2008. However, she decided not to reunite with them in 2019. Mel B, who constantly expressed her desire to return to the stage, publicly launched tirades against her bandmate for not taking part. In the Netflix documentary, the mom-of-four said that she was hurt by one of Scary Spice's comments. "It upset me not too long ago actually — Melanie B said to me 'don't forget where you've come from,'" Beckham recalled. "I have never forgotten where I've come from. I have never forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I'm sitting here now. She might have been grumpy but she was actually great." As for why she did not participate, Beckham revealed, "It was good to celebrate the Spice Girls, but it was during that [2008] tour that I realized I didn't belong on stage. It had been fun, but it wasn't what I loved anymore."

David Beckham Backed Victoria and Her Fashion Brand

Source: NETFLIX David and Victoria Beckham wed in July 1999.

Victoria's husband of 26 years, David Beckham, has always been supportive of her and her dreams. Victoria Beckham director Nadia Hallgren shared, "Victoria and David have grown together in ways that most people may never experience in a relationship, and there's something really beautiful about that … David is an elite athlete and has this discipline and work ethic, and Victoria matches that, but outside of the world of sports. They have tremendous drive and ambition."

Victoria Beckham's Business Almost Collapsed Because of Her Unrestrained Spending

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham launched her fashion house in 2008.

In 2016, Victoria's eponymous brand suffered heavy losses that pushed it to the brink of closure. "We were tens of millions in the red," she recalled in the docuseries. "The entire house was crashing down." Businessman David Belhassen, in addition to investing in the failing brand, helped Victoria scale back her excessive spending habits. "She loved plants," David said of Victoria. "And it was costing her £70,000 ($93,000) a year. And then there was someone who was coming to water the plants for £15,000 ($19,000) a year — and that's only the beginning!" The investor admitted he had never seen something "as hard as this to fix." He continued, "So I went her and I decided to just tell the truth, exactly the way it is, and I didn't know how she'd react. I said, 'Victoria we have to change everything, restructure the business, and that's gonna be painful.'"

Victoria Beckham Had a Fashion Slip-Up

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham received an invitation from Donatella Versace to a show amid the Spice Girls' popularity.

Donatella Versace also appeared in Victoria's Netflix documentary series. In the show, she revealed she met the singer in 1997 and that her daughter was "obsessed" with the Spice Girls. During their meeting, Donatella took her to a boutique where the "Like That" songstress picked a black leather dress but asked them to make several alterations. "I really can't believe I did that," said Victoria, while Donatella declared, "So rude. You shouldn't do it. That's how I feel. I thought, 'How does she dare?" However, the legendary designer acknowledged the dress "was better on [Victoria] the way she did it."

Victoria Beckham Was Initially Humiliated by the 2007 Marc Jacobs Ads

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham was tapped to be part of the campaign after attending a Marc Jacobs show in 2007.

Victoria famously posed for a 2007 Marc Jacobs campaign, photographed by Juergen Teller. While she was delighted by the opportunity, she realized she was "a laughing stock" and that "no one took [her] seriously in this industry." "When I saw those pictures, I was horrified. It was very much poking fun at me," said Victoria.

Victoria Beckham Struggled With an 'Incredibly Unhealthy' Eating Disorder

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham revealed she secretly developed an eating disorder.

In the documentary, Victoria admitted she used to have an "incredibly unhealthy" eating disorder she never spoke openly about. "When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, and I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it in public," she noted. "It really affects you when you're being told constantly that you're not good enough and I suppose that's been with me my whole life." The "I Wish" songstress spiraled downward even more when she was weighed on TV six months after she gave birth to her and David's first child in 1999. "We laugh about it and we joke about it, when we were on television, but I was really, really young and that hurts," Victoria disclosed, noting she has been dubbed "Porky Posh" and "Skinny Posh." "I mean, you know it's been a lot, and that is hard," she admitted. "I had no control over what's been written about me, pictures that were being taken, and I suppose I wanted to control that, you know, control it with the clothing. I could control my weight, and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way."

Why Victoria Beckham Rarely Smiles for Pictures

Source: NETFLIX Victoria Beckham is typically photographed from her right side.