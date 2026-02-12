Victoria Justice Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny String Bikini on Tropical Thailand Getaway: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Justice is spending her winter under the sun. The Victorious alum, 32, turned heads by posing in an orange-striped string bikini while vacationing in Thailand in new photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 10.

Victoria Justice Turned Heads in Barely-There Swimwear

Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram Victoria Justice shared new photos in a glamorous beach setting.

"Koh Samui 🌺🩵✨🍉🥥🌴✨🥭🍸🌅🙏🏼✨(insert capybara emoji here)," she captioned the series of travel photos. In the sultry snap, Justice was caught mid-sip from a martini glass, with both a glamorous pool and a sunny beach stretching out behind her. The former child star layered an oversized, white button-down over the tiny swimwear and slicked her hair back into a high bun. She completed the beachy look with small gold jewelry.

Victoria Justice Posed Poolside in a Tiny String Bikini

Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram Victoria Justice left little to the imagination with her latest photo series.

Another snap captured a full-body shot of Justice as she flaunted her curves by the pool. The former Nickelodeon star rocked tiny bottoms as she leaned back with one leg propped up, striking a confident pose.

Many Raved About Victoria Justice's Racy Look

Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram Fans praised Victoria Justice's look in the comments section.

