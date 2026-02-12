Victoria Justice Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny String Bikini on Tropical Thailand Getaway: See Photos
Feb. 12 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Victoria Justice is spending her winter under the sun.
The Victorious alum, 32, turned heads by posing in an orange-striped string bikini while vacationing in Thailand in new photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 10.
Victoria Justice Turned Heads in Barely-There Swimwear
"Koh Samui 🌺🩵✨🍉🥥🌴✨🥭🍸🌅🙏🏼✨(insert capybara emoji here)," she captioned the series of travel photos.
In the sultry snap, Justice was caught mid-sip from a martini glass, with both a glamorous pool and a sunny beach stretching out behind her.
The former child star layered an oversized, white button-down over the tiny swimwear and slicked her hair back into a high bun. She completed the beachy look with small gold jewelry.
Victoria Justice Posed Poolside in a Tiny String Bikini
Another snap captured a full-body shot of Justice as she flaunted her curves by the pool.
The former Nickelodeon star rocked tiny bottoms as she leaned back with one leg propped up, striking a confident pose.
Many Raved About Victoria Justice's Racy Look
Many users raved about the swoonworthy photos, including several reality TV alums who flooded the comments section with praise.
"Thailand looks so good on youuuuu," Love Island alum Cierra Ortega wrote, while The Bachelor's Susie Evans added, "The dream."
"So beautiful!!! I love seeing you on vacation this is so fun living vicariously through your photos," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Alexia Umansky said.
Victoria Justice Talked About Her Favorite Childhood Shows
Justice has been keeping busy, recently dropping a new single over the holiday season. Around the same time, she reflected on growing up in the public eye, describing her experience as a child actor as "wild."
“It’s wild that many years of my life from being a prepubescent teenager while being on Zoey [101], where I literally look like a little human stick bug,” she told a news outlet in December 2025. “All of my teenage years are documented on camera, which is pretty cool.”
The Florida native also dished on the beloved TV shows of her childhood, calling The Amanda Show one of her favorites.
“I grew up watching Lizzie McGuire, so anything with Hilary Duff, I'm in. She was my teen queen, I loved her. Also, That's So Raven," the Suits LA actress recalled. "My sister was showing me a clip of the show the other day, and I was reminded at how legitimately funny that cast was, and how great the comedic timing was, not just for a kids show, but just exceptionally great comedic timing."