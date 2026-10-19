Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Pictures: From Bella Hadid's Opening Walk to Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra and More
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET
The Victoria's Secret Angels spread their wings once again as the iconic runway spectacle returned in all its glitz and glamour for its 2026 edition.
After 19 years of staging the event in other U.S. cities and international destinations, the highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 made its grand return to the City of Angels. Held at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, the star-studded affair brought together top models, familiar Angels and musical performers.
"The show is so big that a simple idea is a great starting place," Victoria's Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman told ELLE. "I connected words and emotions to each season as I went to."
From standout runway looks to memorable performances, here are the biggest highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.
Bella Hadid Kicked Off the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026
Bella Hadid opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 in a stunning look featuring a green bra adorned with colorful floral beads. She completed the ensemble with a sheer green miniskirt, a matching thong, peep-toe heels and vine-inspired wings decorated with vibrant flowers.
She later returned to the stage, looking as though she had stepped straight out of Greek mythology in a sheer white dress and large angel wings.
Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima and More Angels Stunned on the Runway
Following Hadid's opening walk, Victoria's Secret's most recognizable Angels and leading fashion models took to the runway in a variety of lingerie looks and elaborate wings.
Returning models included Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes and Anok Yai.
Other familiar faces who graced the runway were Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ashley Graham, Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, Ming Xi, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion, to name a few.
'Angels Among Us' Winner Solange Omon Strutted Down the Victoria's Secret Runway for the First Time
Cameroonian model Solange Omon made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut after winning the first season of Angels Among Us, earning her Angel wings and a modeling contract with IMG Models.
The newly crowned Angel strutted down the runway in a nude-colored silk bra and underwear set with black lace trim, complementing her sparkling golden wings.
KATSEYE Took the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Stage by Storm
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Four KATSEYE members — Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung — took the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time, performing their hits "Pinky Up" and "Animal" during the show's PINK segment.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 Featured a Star-Studded Lineup of Performers
Megan Moroney, Tate McRae and Megan Thee Stallion rounded out the show's musical lineup.
Wearing a pink-themed ensemble with wings, the country music singer opened the show with "6 Months Later," "Wish I Didn't" and "Sorry… I Meant Tonight."
Tate later popped out in a red lingerie-inspired outfit to perform three songs: "Sports Car," "Dear God" and "Housewife."
Meanwhile, Megan closed the event with a performance in a silver-winged ensemble.
Kylie Jenner Wowed in the $50 Million Fantasy Bra
The iconic Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra returned to the runway for the first time in eight years, with Kylie Jenner surprising the crowd by flaunting her famous figure in the extravagant piece.
Valued at $50 million, the dazzling creation was designed by Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., who drew inspiration from the luxury jewelry brand's Rare Touch Jewelry Collection.
Kylie made history with her first walk on the Victoria's Secret catwalk, becoming the first non-Angel to model the Fantasy Bra.
Gisele Bündchen Made a Surprise Cameo
Gisele Bündchen returned in a special Victoria's Secret Fashion Show cameo, 20 years after her last runway appearance for the lingerie brand.
"Are you ready for the show?" she said.
She appeared in another clip after the runway finale, teasing that fans would be seeing more of her soon.
"Wasn't that amazing," Gisele shared in the clip. "You are going to be seeing more of me real soon. Ciao!"