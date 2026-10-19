Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 in Pictures: From Bella Hadid's Opening Walk to Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra and More

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The Victoria's Secret Angels spread their wings once again as the iconic runway spectacle returned in all its glitz and glamour for its 2026 edition. After 19 years of staging the event in other U.S. cities and international destinations, the highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 made its grand return to the City of Angels. Held at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, the star-studded affair brought together top models, familiar Angels and musical performers. "The show is so big that a simple idea is a great starting place," Victoria's Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman told ELLE. "I connected words and emotions to each season as I went to." From standout runway looks to memorable performances, here are the biggest highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

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Bella Hadid Kicked Off the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 took place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Bella Hadid opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 in a stunning look featuring a green bra adorned with colorful floral beads. She completed the ensemble with a sheer green miniskirt, a matching thong, peep-toe heels and vine-inspired wings decorated with vibrant flowers. She later returned to the stage, looking as though she had stepped straight out of Greek mythology in a sheer white dress and large angel wings.

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Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima and More Angels Stunned on the Runway

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 returned to the City of Angels on October 18.

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'Angels Among Us' Winner Solange Omon Strutted Down the Victoria's Secret Runway for the First Time

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Solange Omon's victory was revealed live during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

Cameroonian model Solange Omon made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut after winning the first season of Angels Among Us, earning her Angel wings and a modeling contract with IMG Models. The newly crowned Angel strutted down the runway in a nude-colored silk bra and underwear set with black lace trim, complementing her sparkling golden wings.

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KATSEYE Took the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Stage by Storm

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Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube KATSEYE's Sophia did not join the group at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

Four KATSEYE members — Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung — took the stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time, performing their hits "Pinky Up" and "Animal" during the show's PINK segment.

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Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 Featured a Star-Studded Lineup of Performers

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 presented four musical acts at the event.

Megan Moroney, Tate McRae and Megan Thee Stallion rounded out the show's musical lineup. Wearing a pink-themed ensemble with wings, the country music singer opened the show with "6 Months Later," "Wish I Didn't" and "Sorry… I Meant Tonight." Tate later popped out in a red lingerie-inspired outfit to perform three songs: "Sports Car," "Dear God" and "Housewife." Meanwhile, Megan closed the event with a performance in a silver-winged ensemble.

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Kylie Jenner Wowed in the $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Kylie Jenner made history at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

The iconic Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra returned to the runway for the first time in eight years, with Kylie Jenner surprising the crowd by flaunting her famous figure in the extravagant piece. Valued at $50 million, the dazzling creation was designed by Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., who drew inspiration from the luxury jewelry brand's Rare Touch Jewelry Collection. Kylie made history with her first walk on the Victoria's Secret catwalk, becoming the first non-Angel to model the Fantasy Bra.

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Gisele Bündchen Made a Surprise Cameo

Source: Victoria's Secret/YouTube Gisele Bündchen made her final official runway appearance as a Victoria's Secret Angel in November 2006.