Village People Frontman Victor Willis Dead at 74 After 'Short But Aggressive Illness'

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Victor Willis, the iconic lead singer and co-founder of the Village People, died on June 30 at the age of 74, his family and band confirmed. The group shared a message on Facebook, writing, "We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026, of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested."

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Source: MEGA Victor Willis co-founded Village People and became the iconic voice behind 'YMCA.'

His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, also made a separate announcement. "It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis," she stated. She continued, "Victor passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. as a result of a short, but aggressive illness. The family requests privacy at this time of great loss." Victor was best known as the distinctive voice behind the disco classic "YMCA" and helped propel the Village People to become one of the biggest music acts of the late 1970s.

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Victor Willis Rose to Fame With 'YMCA'

Source: MEGA Victor Willis helped turn 'YMCA' into one of the biggest disco hits of all time.

Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised in San Francisco, he began his performance journey in his father's Baptist church before venturing into acting, including a Broadway debut in The Wiz. In the mid-1970s, he teamed up with French producer Jacques Morali to form Village People, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1977. The following year, the group skyrocketed to global fame with "YMCA," one of the most iconic songs in music history. During the '70s, they became international sensations, performing in costumes representing stereotypical macho figures. Victor alternated between portraying a policeman and a naval officer.

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Source: MEGA Willis welcomed YMCA's'recent resurgence and praised its continued success.

He co-wrote and performed many of the band's biggest hits, such as "YMCA," "Macho Man," "In the Navy" and "Go West." His strong vocals were a key element of the group's distinctive sound. Although Victor departed from Village People in 1980, he later rejoined and ultimately became the last original member, continuing to tour with the group worldwide. Victor even gained attention for winning a legal battle over the band's music rights. In 2012, he successfully regained rights to several iconic Village People songs, such as "YMCA," "Go West" and "In the Navy." A jury later determined that Victor and Jacques Morali were the exclusive writers of 13 Village People tracks.

'YMCA' Enjoyed a New Wave of Success

Source: MEGA The music legend leaves behind a lasting legacy through his timeless disco classics.