Does Violetta Know? 'West Side Story' Star Ansel Elgort PHOTOGRAPHED Kissing Mystery Woman

Another break? Ansel Elgort and longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan seem to have parted ways once again, as the actor was spotted getting hot and heavy with a mystery woman while vacationing in Capri, Italy.

In new photos from Monday, August 1, the lady in question is seen with her legs wrapped around the West Side Story star's waist as they smooch in the ocean, while another shot shows Elgort with his hand on her backside as they waded in the waters. The duo was also spotted on a dinner date.