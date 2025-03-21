viral twins lauren and katie hamden compared to cara delevingne for strikingly similar appearance

Others have even posted memes of the American Horror Story actress, emphasizing how similar she and the Hamden twins look.

In discussing the comparisons, Lauren and Katie said they’re happy to be regarded alongside the established sensation. “Being compared to Cara is such a compliment. Not only is she a big success, she’s literally flawless looking,” the Hamden twins stated.

With their intense blue eyes, the Hamden twins have also been compared to "Birds of a Feather" singer Billie Eilish. “We totally understand why our fans think we look like her, but it still always surprises us when we see comments like that,” the twins said.

Though the Hamden twins are known for their distinctive beauty, they offer more than their looks. While Lauren works on designing her own fashion line, her sister Katie is busy producing music.