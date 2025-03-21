Viral Twins Lauren and Katie Hamden Compared to Cara Delevingne for Strikingly Similar Appearance
Lauren and Katie Hamden, also known as the Hamden twins, boast a combined 1 million online followers across their socials. Notably, the twins showcase their fierce looks on Snapchat, where they have over 600K subscribers.
The twins also share their modeling skills and insane physiques on their Instagram, where they have 500K followers who anticipate their next post.
While Lauren and Katie have paved a lane of their own with their unique facial features, striking eyes, and toned abs, the twins have often been compared to British actress and model Cara Delevingne.
“It’s giving Cara Delevingne,” commented a follower on Katie’s Instagram.
“Cara Delevingne?” questioned another impressed fan.
Others have even posted memes of the American Horror Story actress, emphasizing how similar she and the Hamden twins look.
In discussing the comparisons, Lauren and Katie said they’re happy to be regarded alongside the established sensation. “Being compared to Cara is such a compliment. Not only is she a big success, she’s literally flawless looking,” the Hamden twins stated.
With their intense blue eyes, the Hamden twins have also been compared to "Birds of a Feather" singer Billie Eilish. “We totally understand why our fans think we look like her, but it still always surprises us when we see comments like that,” the twins said.
Though the Hamden twins are known for their distinctive beauty, they offer more than their looks. While Lauren works on designing her own fashion line, her sister Katie is busy producing music.
“Our image is more than our looks and we’re excited to share more about ourselves with our loyal followers,” the Hamden twins said in a joint statement.
“Even though modeling is our number one priority, it’s important to us to make our presence known in other areas we’re passionate about.”
Though the Hamden twins rake in an estimated $300K a month from their modeling, their lucrative income wouldn’t be possible without each other’s help. “We might have separate social media accounts, but working together is what keeps us successful. We really value each other’s opinions, which helps us decide what to do and where to put our energy next,” they stated.